How crocodile hunter Steve Irwin sparked this Creative's passion for advertising

What I looked up to in Steve was his pure passion for what he did. From a young age, seeing someone have this much love for their job made me realise a couple of things. One, that there’s a job out there somewhere which is your complete calling. And two, if you don’t happen to find that job, then put all your passion in any way because that’s the way you’ll become like Steve.

Another reason I loved Steve was because he made me question society. In advertising terms, he’d seen the problem, too many of these creatures are being killed. The insight was people's fear of crocs, snakes, and spiders. People didn’t understand them. So it was his task to solve this problem by showing how we can love these animals.

He put himself out there. And he put himself through a lot to show how kind we can be to these creatures. If you haven’t seen it, check out the video where he’s live in a TV studio doing an interview with a snake around his head. Live on camera, the snake bites his neck, so he gets the TV camera to zoom in closer to help him see where the snake's head is. As he starts unraveling the snake, it releases its bite. What's amazing is how calm he was and then he apologised to the presenter for it happening. He knew that in order to get people to love these animals, he had to love them no matter what.