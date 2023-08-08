Pirate Radio, Trevor Robinson OBE and Dad: What ignited this duo's creative spark

Peigh Asante: It’s an interesting one for me because if I think back to my first creative endeavour, it’s music that is at the forefront. That’s where I really cut my teeth and explored my creativity, and was fortunate enough for it to have been my full-time job at one point in my life. So, if I’m to cite my creative heroes, I would have to start there. In my mid-to-late teens, I would listen to pirate radio and hear the likes of So Solid Crew, Dizzee Rascal, and Wiley. Those were the people I aspired to be, especially So Solid Crew. Like me, they were from south London and they took the music to heights we had never seen before - daytime television, Top of The Pops, the UK charts, you name it! It was super inspiring to witness.

When I eventually ventured into music myself, with my very own grime collective, it was clear what my role in the crew was; I was the visionary, the one with the eye, the ‘art director’ - of course, at the time I had no idea what an art director was, but directing the art came naturally to me. I would design all of our CD covers, posters, and promo material. Which leads me nicely onto another creative outfit that I admired at the time - Pen & Pixel, a graphic design duo based in Atlanta, Georgia. The design duo, who happen to be brothers, had a super distinctive, eye-catching style and would design mixtape covers and album artwork for artists that were dominating the underground rap scene in the USA from the 90’s-early 2000’s. Everyone from Lil Wayne to Snoop Dogg had their covers designed by the duo.

One of my creative heroes in recent times would have to be Trevor Robinson OBE. I loved the Tango ads growing up and it was ads like that that made me consider a career as an art director in advertising. Those ads felt fresh, progressive, and interesting. And having someone that resembles me reach the heights Trevor has, really is remarkable.