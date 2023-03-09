Alzheimer’s Society Launches An Emotional 'Vow' In A Spot By NCA

The launch of the ‘The Ultimate Vow’ campaign coincides with the reveal of the charity's new brand positioning including a new identity and brand promise for Alzheimer’s Society. Alongside agency partner New Commercial Arts, the charity researched different platforms and identities with core audience groups to land on a new strategic position, identity, and brand promise which represents a revitalized direction for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The new logo heroes a modernized forget-me-not flower, which has been used by the charity since 2010. The new brand line, “Together we are help & hope for everyone living with dementia” encapsulates that the Society is a vital source of support for everyone living with dementia today, and a powerful force for change by campaigning to make dementia the priority it should be and funding ground-breaking research discoveries.

The new strategic positioning, identity, and brand promise will appear across every touchpoint of the charity, with the view to drive awareness, understanding, and fundraising for Alzheimer's Society.

Jules Middleton, Creative on Campaign, New Commercial Arts said, "My Dad was diagnosed with dementia in his 60s, just at the start of my creative career, so I have lived through the devastation it causes. My Mum told me if she had fully understood what the ‘in sickness’ of her wedding vows actually meant, she was unsure she would have committed to them. But luckily for me, she did, and that promise (and relationship) is what created the kernel of the idea for The Ultimate Vow.

Dealing with dementia can leave you feeling hopeless and completely disempowered, but through this project, I have regained a little bit of that power back. Hopefully, through raising awareness of Alzheimer’s Society, more people will support their work and can access their services to get a little bit of power back in their lives too.”

James Rouse, Director on campaign, Biscuit Filmworks quoted, “I wanted to work on The Ultimate Vow for a variety of reasons. As a storyteller, the script moved me greatly, the power of long-lasting love and commitment through the toughest of times. I knew I would love the opportunity to work with the right performers to bring these complex emotions alive. But I also wanted to work on the film for personal reasons, to make a small contribution to helping those living with this terrible condition. I, like many, have witnessed first-hand how it can affect both the person with the condition, and those that care for them, and it’s brutal. I sincerely hope that our film makes a difference.

My aunt and my grandfather had dementia, and my mother was the one to take the brunt of care on each occasion. I was in my late teens when it happened to my grandfather, and my late 30s when it happened to my aunt. In both cases, it was very painful to watch the person you loved gradually become as unrecognizable to me as I was to them. It’s only now, as I get older (and a little less selfish!), that I can appreciate what my mother went through as she cared for them.

It seems clear that dementia needs to become more of a priority. We have an aging population and medical advances mean that we continue living to an ever-older age. On this basis alone we can see that the number of those struggling to live through this condition will only increase year on year, and in all likelihood living longer through it.”