Vicky McClure stars in tactical Alzheimer's Society ad by NCA

New Commercial Arts has created a quick turnaround Instagram film for the Alzheimer’s Society featuring Vicky McClure.

The reel is designed to lobby government and raise awareness of the importance of dementia care to coincide with the new Dementia Choir programme hosted by McClure that aired on the BBC this week.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cj47coNAENn/

It was written by Jules Middleton and Peigh Asante.

NCA has worked with the Alzheimer's Society for some time. In May it launched an integrated awareness campaign, across Cinema, TV, Social & OOH.

'It's Not Called Getting Old' raised awareness of dementia symptoms and encourages people across the country to seek a dementia diagnosis if they are concerned.