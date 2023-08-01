Alzheimer's Society uses Ashes to raise awareness of dementia

Day three of the last Test on the 29 July has been renamed to 'LV=Insurance Men's Ashes Test Match: Day Three Supporting Alzheimer’s Society' in dedication to the charity.

Throughout the Final Test, the stumps will carry the Alzheimer’s society branding and the one in three statistic. On the outset of the dedicated day a ‘missing stump’ - representing the one in three people who will develop dementia - will be presented to the ECB ground staff by Kate Lee, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Society.

Press and Digital Display activity will support the partnership throughout the weekend to further raise awareness and vital funds to help bring an end to the devastation caused by dementia. With creative by New Commercial Arts and media planning by MediaLab, the ads feature an arresting visual of a set of cricket stumps with the central stump replaced by the statistic ‘1 in 3 of us will develop dementia’.

Alzheimer’s Society CEO, Kate Lee, said: “The pinnacle of professional cricket, the historic Ashes Series draws crowds from around the world in a spectacle like no other.

“Bringing people from all walks of life together under one roof, the Ashes delivers unforgettable jaw-dropping moments and treasured memories that stay with fans for a lifetime. But sadly, forgetting their most precious memories of the Ashes is a heartbreaking and devastating reality for so many.

“We’re proud to be joining forces with the ECB for one of the world’s most iconic and historical sporting events. This Test Match will enable us to provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia, by funding faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research, making a massive difference to fans and players whose lives have been devastated by dementia."

