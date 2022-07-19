Nando’s commemorates hottest day of the year
New Commercial Arts is behind chicken restaurant Nando’s newest campaign marking the hottest day of the year through its Peri-ometer
By Creative Salon
19 July 2022
Flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken restaurant Nando’s is marking the hottest day of the year with a tweak to its Peri-ometer – a graphic displayed on its menus that helps customers choose the heat of their meal.
The tactical ad shows Nando’s replace its extra-hot level on its Peri-ometer with 19 July.
The campaign is also being rolled out across full-page ads in print and across social media today.
The work was created by Jules Middleton and Peigh Asante.