Nando’s commemorates hottest day of the year

Flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken restaurant Nando’s is marking the hottest day of the year with a tweak to its Peri-ometer – a graphic displayed on its menus that helps customers choose the heat of their meal.

The tactical ad shows Nando’s replace its extra-hot level on its Peri-ometer with 19 July.

The campaign is also being rolled out across full-page ads in print and across social media today.

The work was created by Jules Middleton and Peigh Asante.