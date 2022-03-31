NCA and Lloyds Banking Group On Trust, Control And The Best Thing About Working Together

Jaws dropped in 2020 when Lloyds Banking Group shifted its Halifax account out of adam&eveDDB and into New Commercial Arts - the then two-week old start-up led by founders of adam&eve - without a formal pitch. It was a sharp reminder that there’s no room for sentimentality in business.

But more importantly still, it showed the power of trusted and enduring relationships – based on mutual respect – between marketer and agency. Catherine Kehoe, the chief customer officer at LBG, had worked with NCA’s James Murphy and David Golding since they had handled the account at Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R. The duo then snared the business for their start-up Adam&Eve, which became a&eDDB. In short, Murphy and Golding are steeped in the business.

In fact, so strong is the bond of trust and respect that Kehoe and LBG's director of marketing Richard Warren were determined Halifax would be NCA’s founding client when Murphy and Golding broke away from a&eDDB to launch their new agency.

Kehoe rang Murphy at 7.30am on the morning that his non-compete ended. She gave him two weeks to respond to a brief for the brand, which he did so successfully. The business was now theirs.

Warren knows a thing or two about the account too. He worked on it at Delaney Lund Knox Warren (later DLKW Lowe, and now MullenLowe) over a decade ago, and went on to run WPP's dedicated LBG agency, Greenhouse.

Sitting here together in LBG’s headquarters in the City, Warren and Murphy appear to share a professional and respectful – rather than affectionate – relationship. The pair of course sparred in the past when Warren was an advertising rival, and it’s clear that now he's client-side Warren is unlikely to be susceptible to agency bullshit or schmoozing, even from NCA’s charmer-in-chief James Murphy.

Warren and Murphy on their working relationship