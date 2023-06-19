Magners partners with NCA To Unveil Refreshing Garden Cocktails
Magners Irish Cider, part of the C&C Group, has appointed New Commercial Arts as its lead strategic and creative agency in the UK
19 June 2023
The first work from the new partnership between New Commercial Arts and Magners, ‘Gardens. Best Served with Magners’, captures the magic of gardens, whatever form they take – pub, balcony, or back garden - as the perfect place to enjoy an ice-cold cider.
The campaign is live across OOH, digital, radio and podcast partnerships as of the 19th June. Media is handled by Republic of Media.
In addition, Magners is launching Magners Cider Garden Cocktails, a twist to some of the UK’s favourites, as well as creating more experiences for people to enjoy the brand outdoors, including Magners Secret Cider Garden, featuring live music at venues across the UK. The brand has also partnered with the UK’s biggest open air cinema tour, Adventure Cinema.
Regarding the announcement, Ben Turner, brand marketing director of cider at C&C, said: “Summer is synonymous with cider, and our new positioning and campaign from NCA celebrates this and the different forms this can take.
Everyone loves a bit of outdoor space, and our campaign seeks to put Magners at the heart of this.”
Hannah White, Managing Director, New Commercial Arts added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Magners and launching our first work to celebrate the iconic combination that is cider and gardens.
Credits
Magners
Brand Director: Jo Janssen
Brand Director: Ben Turner
Senior Brand Manager: Iain Telford
Assistant Brand Manager: Holly Fraser
New Commercial Arts
Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, CSO: David Golding
Managing Director: Hannah White
Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Art Director: Peigh Asante
Copywriter: Jules Middleton
Planner: Cara Van Rhyn
Senior Account Manager: Olivia Rose
Producer: Kiti Swannell
Production Assistant: Kristina Evetts
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Photographer: Elliott Wilcox c/o Making Pictures
Production Company: DAWN
EP/Founder: Dawn Moretti
Producer: Jody Brown
Design Agency: King Henry
Founder: Carolyn Henry
Founder: Ian King
Project Manager: Yaz Mailoud
Head of Design: Danny Tomkins
Designer: Sam Sheridan
Designer: Jasmin Price
Artworker/ Studio Manager: Lol Keen