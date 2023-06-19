Magners partners with NCA To Unveil Refreshing Garden Cocktails

The first work from the new partnership between New Commercial Arts and Magners, ‘Gardens. Best Served with Magners’, captures the magic of gardens, whatever form they take – pub, balcony, or back garden - as the perfect place to enjoy an ice-cold cider.

The campaign is live across OOH, digital, radio and podcast partnerships as of the 19th June. Media is handled by Republic of Media.

In addition, Magners is launching Magners Cider Garden Cocktails, a twist to some of the UK’s favourites, as well as creating more experiences for people to enjoy the brand outdoors, including Magners Secret Cider Garden, featuring live music at venues across the UK. The brand has also partnered with the UK’s biggest open air cinema tour, Adventure Cinema.

Regarding the announcement, Ben Turner, brand marketing director of cider at C&C, said: “Summer is synonymous with cider, and our new positioning and campaign from NCA celebrates this and the different forms this can take.

Everyone loves a bit of outdoor space, and our campaign seeks to put Magners at the heart of this.”

Hannah White, Managing Director, New Commercial Arts added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Magners and launching our first work to celebrate the iconic combination that is cider and gardens.

Credits

Magners

Brand Director: Jo Janssen

Brand Director: Ben Turner

Senior Brand Manager: Iain Telford

Assistant Brand Manager: Holly Fraser

New Commercial Arts

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, CSO: David Golding

Managing Director: Hannah White

Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Art Director: Peigh Asante

Copywriter: Jules Middleton

Planner: Cara Van Rhyn

Senior Account Manager: Olivia Rose

Producer: Kiti Swannell

Production Assistant: Kristina Evetts

Project Director: Sylvie Edwards

Photographer: Elliott Wilcox c/o Making Pictures

Production Company: DAWN

EP/Founder: Dawn Moretti

Producer: Jody Brown

Design Agency: King Henry

Founder: Carolyn Henry

Founder: Ian King

Project Manager: Yaz Mailoud

Head of Design: Danny Tomkins

Designer: Sam Sheridan

Designer: Jasmin Price

Artworker/ Studio Manager: Lol Keen