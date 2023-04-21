Dame Judi Dench revives her role for Money SuperMarket

Lis Blair, chief customer officer at MoneySuperMarket, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dame Judi back to lead the MoneySuperSeven as they work harder than ever to help households get the best deals on their bills.

“This is the third instalment of the MoneySuperSeven and just as the financial challenges facing households continues to grow, so too does the squad’s determination to save Britain serious money.

“We will continue to champion inclusivity in our advertising, and we were delighted to learn that the previous instalment scored in the top 3 per cent of ads for its positive portrayal of female characters. Kantar’s research also highlighted that the range of characters inspires others. We hope our new campaign will inspire more people to get the best value deals for their household bills.”

Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts adds: “Dame Judi Dench and the MoneySuperSeven are back in their biggest and boldest assignment yet, reflecting the ever- increasing importance of saving money within the cost-of-living crisis.”

Adam Morton, Chief Product Officer at UM London, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new chapter with Dame Judi and the MoneySuperSeven. Our campaign is designed to capture the attention of anyone wishing to save serious money across the UK.”