Dame Judi Dench revives her role for Money SuperMarket
Created by New Commercial Arts, the ad was shot by acclaimed film director John Madden
21 April 2023
Dame Judi Dench revives her role for MoneySuperMarket leading the MoneySuperSeven on their latest – and biggest - assignment. With bills rising, the squad takes to tunnels beneath seven UK cities in a high-octane race to help people across the UK save money.
The new ad was shot by acclaimed film director John Madden, (the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Operation Mincemeat) through Pulse Films & Tomboy Films.
The integrated campaign is the brand’s latest work with London agency New Commercial Arts and launches on Friday 21 April with a 60” and 30” TVC advert, supported by VOD, Cinema, OLV, OOH, Audio and Social, planned and bought by UM London. The UK w
Lis Blair, chief customer officer at MoneySuperMarket, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dame Judi back to lead the MoneySuperSeven as they work harder than ever to help households get the best deals on their bills.
“This is the third instalment of the MoneySuperSeven and just as the financial challenges facing households continues to grow, so too does the squad’s determination to save Britain serious money.
“We will continue to champion inclusivity in our advertising, and we were delighted to learn that the previous instalment scored in the top 3 per cent of ads for its positive portrayal of female characters. Kantar’s research also highlighted that the range of characters inspires others. We hope our new campaign will inspire more people to get the best value deals for their household bills.”
Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts adds: “Dame Judi Dench and the MoneySuperSeven are back in their biggest and boldest assignment yet, reflecting the ever- increasing importance of saving money within the cost-of-living crisis.”
Adam Morton, Chief Product Officer at UM London, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new chapter with Dame Judi and the MoneySuperSeven. Our campaign is designed to capture the attention of anyone wishing to save serious money across the UK.”
CREDITS
Campaign: Saving Britain Serious Money
Brand: MoneySuperMarket
Chief Customer Officer: Lis Blair
Head of Marketing & Brand Communications: Mel Stonier
Brand Managers: Rebecca Williamson, David Akinwunmi, Ella Harthman
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Creative Directors: Charlotte Prince, Loriley Sessions Head of Production & Operations: Matt Craigie-Atherton Producer: Abbie McLean, Rebecca Holt
Founder, CEO: James Murphy Partner/Business Director: James Derrick Senior Account Director: Emily Ross
Account Managers: Zahra Banday, Abigail Johal
Projects Director: Sylvie Edwards Founder, Strategy: David Golding Senior Planner: John Blight Founder, Experience: Rob Curran
Media Agency: UM
Media Agency Team:
Adam Morton Danica Luhrs Natasha Cochrane Ella Saw
Toby Harper Nicola Westwood Molly Brown
Production Company: Pulse Films & Tomboy Films
Director: John Madden
Executive Producers: Glynis Murray, James Sorton
Producer: David French Editing Company: Stitch Editor: Leo King
Producer: Sarah Adewumni
Post-Production: Electric Theatre Collective
Post Producer: Alasdair Patrick
2D lead: Scott Ryan
3D lead: Reece Weldon
Colourist: Jason Wallace
Music Supervision: Manderley Music Music Supervisor: Sean Craigie-Atherton Composer: Chris White
Audio Post-Production: King Lear
Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick
Design: King Henry Soho
Designer: Danny Tomkins
Talent Consultants: Bourne Consultancy