Dame Judi Dench revives her role for Money SuperMarket

Created by New Commercial Arts, the ad was shot by acclaimed film director John Madden

By Creative Salon

21 April 2023

Dame Judi Dench revives her role for MoneySuperMarket leading the MoneySuperSeven on their latest – and biggest - assignment. With bills rising, the squad takes to tunnels beneath seven UK cities in a high-octane race to help people across the UK save money.

The new ad was shot by acclaimed film director John Madden, (the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Operation Mincemeat) through Pulse Films & Tomboy Films.

The integrated campaign is the brand’s latest work with London agency New Commercial Arts and launches on Friday 21 April with a 60” and 30” TVC advert, supported by VOD, Cinema, OLV, OOH, Audio and Social, planned and bought by UM London. The UK w

Lis Blair, chief customer officer at MoneySuperMarket, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dame Judi back to lead the MoneySuperSeven as they work harder than ever to help households get the best deals on their bills.

“This is the third instalment of the MoneySuperSeven and just as the financial challenges facing households continues to grow, so too does the squad’s determination to save Britain serious money.

“We will continue to champion inclusivity in our advertising, and we were delighted to learn that the previous instalment scored in the top 3 per cent of ads for its positive portrayal of female characters. Kantar’s research also highlighted that the range of characters inspires others. We hope our new campaign will inspire more people to get the best value deals for their household bills.”

Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts adds: “Dame Judi Dench and the MoneySuperSeven are back in their biggest and boldest assignment yet, reflecting the ever- increasing importance of saving money within the cost-of-living crisis.”

Adam Morton, Chief Product Officer at UM London, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new chapter with Dame Judi and the MoneySuperSeven. Our campaign is designed to capture the attention of anyone wishing to save serious money across the UK.”

CREDITS

Campaign: Saving Britain Serious Money

Brand: MoneySuperMarket

Chief Customer Officer: Lis Blair

Head of Marketing & Brand Communications: Mel Stonier

Brand Managers: Rebecca Williamson, David Akinwunmi, Ella Harthman

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield

Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Creative Directors: Charlotte Prince, Loriley Sessions Head of Production & Operations: Matt Craigie-Atherton Producer: Abbie McLean, Rebecca Holt

Founder, CEO: James Murphy Partner/Business Director: James Derrick Senior Account Director: Emily Ross

Account Managers: Zahra Banday, Abigail Johal

Projects Director: Sylvie Edwards Founder, Strategy: David Golding Senior Planner: John Blight Founder, Experience: Rob Curran

Media Agency: UM

Media Agency Team:

Adam Morton Danica Luhrs Natasha Cochrane Ella Saw

Toby Harper Nicola Westwood Molly Brown

Production Company: Pulse Films & Tomboy Films

Director: John Madden

Executive Producers: Glynis Murray, James Sorton

Producer: David French Editing Company: Stitch Editor: Leo King

Producer: Sarah Adewumni

Post-Production: Electric Theatre Collective

Post Producer: Alasdair Patrick

2D lead: Scott Ryan

3D lead: Reece Weldon

Colourist: Jason Wallace

Music Supervision: Manderley Music Music Supervisor: Sean Craigie-Atherton Composer: Chris White

Audio Post-Production: King Lear

Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick

Design: King Henry Soho

Designer: Danny Tomkins

Talent Consultants: Bourne Consultancy

