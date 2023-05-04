NCA x Habitat - A Little Design

Habitat Heroes The Impact Of Great Design In Our Lives

Created by NCA, the campaign uses illustrations to show how great design can transform a moment at home

By Creative Salon

04 May 2023

Continuing with the brand platform ‘A Little Design’, Habitat has injected a visual representation of just how good those finishing touches around the home can make you feel.

The campaign, created by New Commerical Art, uses illustrations, created by Katy Wang, mixed with live footage, shot by James Papper at Blinkink and photography by Paul Kalver at Making Pictures, to show how great design can transform a moment at home.

As people continue to spend more time than ever at home, Habitat wants to keep celebrating the joys of staying in and reminding viewers that even a small design addition has the power to enhance our mood and make our home a happy habitat.

The campaign launches across BVOD, OOH, Social and Display.

Nici Hofer, Artistic Director/Founder at NCA says, “Through the evolution of 'A Little Design', we allow our viewers to experience the emotional impact that great design can have on your living space, with your habitat being just right.”

Habitat is owned by Sainsbury's. Last month, the retailer awarded its advertising business to NCA, following a competitive pitch run by Sainsbury's chief marketing officer Mark Given.

CREDITS

Brand: Habitat

Campaign: A Little Design

Habitat Director, Brand Communications & Creative: Radha Davies

Marketing Campaign Manager: Claire Estill

Campaign Executive:Rob O’Malley

New Commercial Arts

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, CSO: David Golding

Art Director: Charlotte Prince

Copywriter: Loriley Sessions

Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Planner: Cara Van Rhyn

Business Director: Mel McMillan

Senior Account Manager: Olivia Rose

Senior Producer: Pamie Wikstrom

Stills Producer: Kiti Swannell

Project Director: Sylvie Edwards

Design:Christian Tunstall @ King Henry

Director: James Papper

Production Company: Blinkink

EP/Founder: Bart Yates

Producer: Jack Bristow

Animation Producer: Sami Goddard

Offline Editor/Edit house : Claire McGonigal @ Final Cut

Post-Production: Black Kite Studios

Post Producer:Phil Whalley

Colourist: Tom Mangham

Audio: King Lear (Ed Downham / Dugal Macdiarmid

Music Company: Leland Music

Track & Artist: ‘Make me feel’ by Janelle Monae

Photographer: Paul Calver @ Making Pictures

Illustrator: Katy Wang

