Habitat Heroes The Impact Of Great Design In Our Lives
Created by NCA, the campaign uses illustrations to show how great design can transform a moment at home
04 May 2023
Continuing with the brand platform ‘A Little Design’, Habitat has injected a visual representation of just how good those finishing touches around the home can make you feel.
The campaign, created by New Commerical Art, uses illustrations, created by Katy Wang, mixed with live footage, shot by James Papper at Blinkink and photography by Paul Kalver at Making Pictures, to show how great design can transform a moment at home.
As people continue to spend more time than ever at home, Habitat wants to keep celebrating the joys of staying in and reminding viewers that even a small design addition has the power to enhance our mood and make our home a happy habitat.
The campaign launches across BVOD, OOH, Social and Display.
Nici Hofer, Artistic Director/Founder at NCA says, “Through the evolution of 'A Little Design', we allow our viewers to experience the emotional impact that great design can have on your living space, with your habitat being just right.”
Habitat is owned by Sainsbury's. Last month, the retailer awarded its advertising business to NCA, following a competitive pitch run by Sainsbury's chief marketing officer Mark Given.
CREDITS
Brand: Habitat
Campaign: A Little Design
Habitat Director, Brand Communications & Creative: Radha Davies
Marketing Campaign Manager: Claire Estill
Campaign Executive:Rob O’Malley
New Commercial Arts
Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, CSO: David Golding
Art Director: Charlotte Prince
Copywriter: Loriley Sessions
Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Planner: Cara Van Rhyn
Business Director: Mel McMillan
Senior Account Manager: Olivia Rose
Senior Producer: Pamie Wikstrom
Stills Producer: Kiti Swannell
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Design:Christian Tunstall @ King Henry
Director: James Papper
Production Company: Blinkink
EP/Founder: Bart Yates
Producer: Jack Bristow
Animation Producer: Sami Goddard
Offline Editor/Edit house : Claire McGonigal @ Final Cut
Post-Production: Black Kite Studios
Post Producer:Phil Whalley
Colourist: Tom Mangham
Audio: King Lear (Ed Downham / Dugal Macdiarmid
Music Company: Leland Music
Track & Artist: ‘Make me feel’ by Janelle Monae
Photographer: Paul Calver @ Making Pictures
Illustrator: Katy Wang