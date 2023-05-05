Alzheimer’s Society reveals shocking statistics ahead of coronation

The creative leads with the arresting headline, ‘A day one in three of us won’t be able to tell our grandkids about’ which is placed on a Coronation ‘Unmemorabilia’ mug.

The ad aims to raise awareness of the impact of dementia and raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society’s life-changing support and research, which provides help and hope to thousands.

The ad has been released just days after the breakthrough announcement of a second dementia drug called donanemab, with early results showing it could slow the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease - potentially marking the beginning of the end for the disease.

‘Although dementia is one of the most feared health conditions, the scale and prevalence of dementia is not commonly known. We need to change that to cement our cause as a top priority in the eyes of the public and inspire more support for our vital work.’

Alex Hyde-Smith, Director of Income & Engagement at Alzheimer’s Society

