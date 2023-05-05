Alzheimer’s Society reveals shocking statistics ahead of coronation
The NCA campaign launches ‘Unmemorabilia’ to highlight that 1 in 3 people born today in the UK will develop dementia
05 May 2023
Alzheimer’s Society, and agency partner New Commercial Arts, highlight the shocking statistic that 1 in 3 people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime through a tactical ad launching the day before the Coronation and running the bank holiday weekend on press, OOH and social.
The creative leads with the arresting headline, ‘A day one in three of us won’t be able to tell our grandkids about’ which is placed on a Coronation ‘Unmemorabilia’ mug.
The ad aims to raise awareness of the impact of dementia and raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society’s life-changing support and research, which provides help and hope to thousands.
The ad has been released just days after the breakthrough announcement of a second dementia drug called donanemab, with early results showing it could slow the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease - potentially marking the beginning of the end for the disease.
‘Although dementia is one of the most feared health conditions, the scale and prevalence of dementia is not commonly known. We need to change that to cement our cause as a top priority in the eyes of the public and inspire more support for our vital work.’
Alex Hyde-Smith, Director of Income & Engagement at Alzheimer’s Society
Credits
Campaign: Unmemorabilia
Brand: Alzheimer’s Society
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Alzheimer’s Society:
Director of Income & Engagement: Alex Hyde-Smith
Senior Marketing Manager: Victoria Evans
New Commercial Arts:
Chief Creative Officer: Ian Heartfield
Creatives: Brad Woolf & Dan Bailey
Chief Executive Officer: James Murphy
Business Director: Miriam Goode
Account Director: Janki Shah
Chief Strategy Officer: David Golding
Planning Partner: John Blight
Project Director: Richard Ross