Nando’s ads are a playful take on Coronation weekend

The ads are being rolled out in print from Friday 5 May (keep an eye out for the playful placements alongside Coronation coverage) and are also live in restaurants, on social media, and DOOH.

The campaign follows Nando’s recent ‘This Must Be The Place’ campaign that celebrates the much-loved restaurant experience and the power of Nando’s to bring people together, not only over delicious flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, but over unique shared experiences too.