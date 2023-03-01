Nando’s launches first brand platform with campaign by NCA

The youthful, funny and upbeat spot plays out scenarios synonymous with the much-loved chicken chain that viewers will undoubtedly relate to.

The film sees cameos from some of Nando’s famous fans including England footballer Bukayo Saka, Instagram icon Grime Gran, TikTok chef LetsMunch and music artist Niko B who each contribute to the wit and pace of the film.

Speaking on the film, Director Jonathan Entwistle said: “Nando’s is such a unique place! As a restaurant it obviously has its own distinct personality, but as a brand it offers the opportunity to be really playful and cool. I wanted to make sure this energy ran through the film. Layering up the Nandos stories with the really distinct characters from the creative allowed me to really nail a tone that is so perfectly Nando’s.”

In line with the launch of its new brand platform and campaign, Nando’s has also unveiled its first ever sonic logo. Inspired by Nando’s Southern African heritage and its iconic ‘Afro-Luso’ music playlists in restaurants, the brand has created an infectious new sound. The sonic logo marks an exciting move for the brand as it evolves the communication of its brand heritage. The new sound will inform all brand touch points from today, including in-restaurant experience, advertising and internal communications.

This Must Be The Place will be amplified across NandosUK social channels with users able to share their favourite Nando’s stories for a chance to win an array of prizes and experiences throughout the year. The campaign will roll out in restaurants through digital takeovers, and each restaurant and employee will be invited to participate in the campaign too.

Speaking on the campaign, Nando’s Head of Brand Hannah Smith said: “We’re excited to launch This Must Be The Place - our new creative platform that will inform all brand activity moving forwards. We’re so proud to be able to offer such a unique experience as a restaurant – whether it’s trying a new spice on the PERi-ometer or telling your mates about a first date you had - everyone has a Nando’s story, and that’s what This Must Be The Place represents. It’s a message that we will be championing throughout the business, and we have a heap of activity planned throughout the year. Watch this space!”

This Must Be The Place is Nando’s first national campaign since it launched delivery in 2020, and the first campaign to come under its media agency Zenith, and creative agency New Commercial Arts. The integrated campaign will roll out across TV & BVOD, Cinema, OOH, Social and Radio from March 1st 2023.

