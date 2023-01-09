NCA delivers first Motorpoint campaign
The campaign, the first since the agency won the business, broke over Christmas
09 January 2023
Motorpoint’s new television advertising campaign aired for the first time on Christmas Day, as the brand looks to drive growth by shining a light on the quality and customer-centric values that have made it the UK’s largest independent retailer of nearly new cars and vans across England, Scotland and Wales.
The new campaign, titled ‘There’s No Car Like a Motorpoint Car’, is the first delivered by Motorpoint’s newly appointed brand communications agency, New Commercial Arts (NCA).
It tells the light-hearted story of the unexpected special treatment that a recently purchased Motorpoint car experiences on a visit to their local car wash and focuses on the outstanding quality that sits at the very heart of the Motorpoint brand.
The TV advert aired for the first time on ITV family entertainment in the 5pm7pm slot. From there it will run across terrestrial channels ITV1, C4 and C5, plus a whole host of digital channels including ITV2, Dave, E4, Film4, Sky Sports, BT Sports, Sky Atlantic and Sky Comedy.
Mark Carpenter, Motorpoint, CEO said: “The launch of any new ad campaign is always exciting, but we are particularly thrilled with this one as we really feel it captures the essence of the Motorpoint difference, shining a light on quality, value, service and choice.
Carpenter added: “As we move into our 25th year as a business we are now looking to the next phase of our evolution and growth and we will continue to open new stores, expand our digital footprint and strengthen our ecommerce customer buying experience. We’re delighted to have partnered with New Commercial Arts who will work with us to enhance our market leading position and help us stand out in a crowded and competitive market.”
Rachel Lloyd-Richards, Head of Brand at Motorpoint, added: “We’ve carried out extensive customer research and worked closely with NCA to create our new Above-the-Line campaign which will reach customers across multiple touch points across TV, digital marketing and radio as well as through our Motorpoint stores, website and social media.”
James Murphy, CEO at NCA said: “Motorpoint has built an incredibly successful business since 1998 and we’re looking forward to taking them to the next level. We were excited to be able to work with the team over the last 6 months to develop a new brand platform that highlights Motorpoint’s key values and strengths and a humorous campaign that brings this to life and demonstrates why ‘there’s no car like a Motorpoint car’.”
Credits
Motorpoint
CEO: Mark Carpenter
Chief Digital Officer: Andrew Thomson
Head of Brand: Rachel Lloyd-Richards
Brand Manager: Shannon Flynn
New Commercial Arts
Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, CSO: David Golding
Art Director: Peigh Asante
Copywriter: Jules Middleton
Business Director: James Wilkinson
Account Manager: Gaelle Roland
Planner: John Blight
Deputy Head of Production: Georgia Dickinson
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Design: King Henry Studios
Production Company: Friend
Director: Ric Cantor
Producer: Camilla Cullen
Exec Producer: Chris Abitbol
DoP: Stuart Bentley
Editing Company: TenThree
Editor: Quinn Williams
Post-Production: Coffee & TV
Post Producer: Thom Godsil
VFX/Online Lead: Rich Payne
Music Production: Manderley Music
Audio post-production: No8
Sound designers: Sam Robson