NCA delivers first Motorpoint campaign

It tells the light-hearted story of the unexpected special treatment that a recently purchased Motorpoint car experiences on a visit to their local car wash and focuses on the outstanding quality that sits at the very heart of the Motorpoint brand.

The TV advert aired for the first time on ITV family entertainment in the 5pm7pm slot. From there it will run across terrestrial channels ITV1, C4 and C5, plus a whole host of digital channels including ITV2, Dave, E4, Film4, Sky Sports, BT Sports, Sky Atlantic and Sky Comedy.

Mark Carpenter, Motorpoint, CEO said: “The launch of any new ad campaign is always exciting, but we are particularly thrilled with this one as we really feel it captures the essence of the Motorpoint difference, shining a light on quality, value, service and choice.

Carpenter added: “As we move into our 25th year as a business we are now looking to the next phase of our evolution and growth and we will continue to open new stores, expand our digital footprint and strengthen our ecommerce customer buying experience. We’re delighted to have partnered with New Commercial Arts who will work with us to enhance our market leading position and help us stand out in a crowded and competitive market.”

Rachel Lloyd-Richards, Head of Brand at Motorpoint, added: “We’ve carried out extensive customer research and worked closely with NCA to create our new Above-the-Line campaign which will reach customers across multiple touch points across TV, digital marketing and radio as well as through our Motorpoint stores, website and social media.”

James Murphy, CEO at NCA said: “Motorpoint has built an incredibly successful business since 1998 and we’re looking forward to taking them to the next level. We were excited to be able to work with the team over the last 6 months to develop a new brand platform that highlights Motorpoint’s key values and strengths and a humorous campaign that brings this to life and demonstrates why ‘there’s no car like a Motorpoint car’.”

Credits

Motorpoint

CEO: Mark Carpenter

Chief Digital Officer: Andrew Thomson

Head of Brand: Rachel Lloyd-Richards

Brand Manager: Shannon Flynn

New Commercial Arts

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, CSO: David Golding

Art Director: Peigh Asante

Copywriter: Jules Middleton

Business Director: James Wilkinson

Account Manager: Gaelle Roland

Planner: John Blight

Deputy Head of Production: Georgia Dickinson

Project Director: Sylvie Edwards

Design: King Henry Studios

Production Company: Friend

Director: Ric Cantor

Producer: Camilla Cullen

Exec Producer: Chris Abitbol

DoP: Stuart Bentley

Editing Company: TenThree

Editor: Quinn Williams

Post-Production: Coffee & TV

Post Producer: Thom Godsil

VFX/Online Lead: Rich Payne

Music Production: Manderley Music

Audio post-production: No8

Sound designers: Sam Robson