New Commercial Arts debuts Nationwide work

Because Nationwide is a building society and not a bank, they can do things a little differently. Like putting members before profits. The Nationwide Fairer Share is part of their ongoing commitment to rewarding their members.

The initiative will see eligible members receive the Nationwide Fairer Share Payment, a £100 share of Nationwide’s profits.

In addition, Nationwide will be offering members the Nationwide Fairer Share Bond, an exclusive savings bond for existing members that pays 4.75% AER/gross a year fixed on a two-year term.

The creative executions feature bold statements in Nationwide’s signature dark blue and red colours. The various statements, seen across multiple media channels, include:

“We have something important we’d like to share. Our Profits.”

“When we profit, so do our members.”

“We share our profits with our members. But we don’t like to shout about it.”

New Commercial Arts worked with Nationwide to create the naming and branding of the initiative alongside developing the creative executions. Wavemaker UK were responsible for media planning and buying, activating large format, premium out-of-home, including stand-out formats such as the Clapham Colossus, domination of Bank tube station, and digital screens across major conurbations and transport hubs nationwide. The OOH activations will also include prominent banking hubs Canary Wharf and The City of London.

In addition, details of The Nationwide Fairer Share will also be printed across major news brands and financial publications. To drive impressions, the placements will run across dominant formats, including inside front cover DPS spreads and full digital homepage takeovers in the weekday and weekend editions.

All activations kickstarted on Friday, 19th of May, and will continue into early June to achieve maximum reach.

Catherine Kehoe, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer said: “Nationwide’s purpose is to offer banking, but fairer, more rewarding, and for the good of society. That’s why we have introduced the Nationwide Fairer Share, which will see us return even more value back to members.”

James Murphy, Founder and CEO of New Commercial Arts, said: “ We are excited that our first work with Nationwide is around such a game-changing move in the banking sector.”

Genna Trentham, Client Managing Director, Wavemaker UK, said: “We’re proud to help Nationwide launch this flagship proposition, demonstrating their Building Society difference, with unmissable impact and scale.”