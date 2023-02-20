NCA x CityFibre

New Commercial Arts launches first ad campaign for CityFibre

The high energy spot will run on TV, social, radio and OOH in geotargeted areas across the UK where the CityFibre network is available

By Creative Salon

20 February 2023

CityFibre, the full fibre broadband network, has launched its first TV advertising campaign with New Commercial Arts. 

The high energy spot, ‘Full On’, uses a simple analogy to dramatise the benefit of CityFibre’s full fibre broadband network versus part fibre broadband. The ad captures the sheer elation and joy experienced by an unsuspecting man as he unlocks the torrent of internet goodness that can be enjoyed on the CityFibre network. The comedy spot was directed by Sam Cadman, co-creator of Trigger Happy TV. 

The campaign will run on TV, social, radio, and OOH in geotargeted areas across the UK where the CityFibre network is available.  

Ian Heartfield, CCO, NCA said: "We're absolutely delighted to be involved in the first CityFibre campaign. The simple, comedic analogy we have created will help the brand stand out in a category filled with cliches." 

Dan Ramsay, CMO, CityFibre said: "We are thrilled to be launching this campaign that will shine a light on the world-class digital infrastructure CityFibre is building. Full fibre connectivity will serve as a launchpad for transforming the way we work, how we consume media, and keep us better connected with friends and family." 

CREDITS:

Chief Marketigng Officer: Dan Ramsay

Associate Director, Marketing: Natasha

Conetta Head of Marketing, Campaigns: Kristie Woodhouse

Senior Campaign Manager: Kate Holt 

New Commercial Arts 

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield 

Founder, CEO: James Murphy 

Founder, CSO: David Golding 

Art Director: Paul Yull 

Copywriter: Gary Arnold  

Business Director: James Wilkinson 

Account Director: Janki Shah 

Senior Producer: Russell Taylor 

Project Director: Sophie Knott 

Design: King Henry Studios 

Director: Sam Cadman 

Production Company: Another Film Company EP/Founder: Tim Marshall 

Head of Production: Sam George 

Edit: Bruce Townend @ The Quarry 

Post-Production: Black Kite 

Post Producer: Hannah Ruddleston 

Colourist: Rich Fearon 

Audio: Mark Hellaby @ 750MPH 

Music: Woodwork Music

Track & Artist: “Coral Reef” / The Sound of Ed white / written by Edward White

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.