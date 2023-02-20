New Commercial Arts launches first ad campaign for CityFibre
The high energy spot will run on TV, social, radio and OOH in geotargeted areas across the UK where the CityFibre network is available
20 February 2023
CityFibre, the full fibre broadband network, has launched its first TV advertising campaign with New Commercial Arts.
The high energy spot, ‘Full On’, uses a simple analogy to dramatise the benefit of CityFibre’s full fibre broadband network versus part fibre broadband. The ad captures the sheer elation and joy experienced by an unsuspecting man as he unlocks the torrent of internet goodness that can be enjoyed on the CityFibre network. The comedy spot was directed by Sam Cadman, co-creator of Trigger Happy TV.
The campaign will run on TV, social, radio, and OOH in geotargeted areas across the UK where the CityFibre network is available.
Ian Heartfield, CCO, NCA said: "We're absolutely delighted to be involved in the first CityFibre campaign. The simple, comedic analogy we have created will help the brand stand out in a category filled with cliches."
Dan Ramsay, CMO, CityFibre said: "We are thrilled to be launching this campaign that will shine a light on the world-class digital infrastructure CityFibre is building. Full fibre connectivity will serve as a launchpad for transforming the way we work, how we consume media, and keep us better connected with friends and family."
CREDITS:
Chief Marketigng Officer: Dan Ramsay
Associate Director, Marketing: Natasha
Conetta Head of Marketing, Campaigns: Kristie Woodhouse
Senior Campaign Manager: Kate Holt
New Commercial Arts
Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, CSO: David Golding
Art Director: Paul Yull
Copywriter: Gary Arnold
Business Director: James Wilkinson
Account Director: Janki Shah
Senior Producer: Russell Taylor
Project Director: Sophie Knott
Design: King Henry Studios
Director: Sam Cadman
Production Company: Another Film Company EP/Founder: Tim Marshall
Head of Production: Sam George
Edit: Bruce Townend @ The Quarry
Post-Production: Black Kite
Post Producer: Hannah Ruddleston
Colourist: Rich Fearon
Audio: Mark Hellaby @ 750MPH
Music: Woodwork Music
Track & Artist: “Coral Reef” / The Sound of Ed white / written by Edward White