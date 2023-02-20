New Commercial Arts launches first ad campaign for CityFibre

The campaign will run on TV, social, radio, and OOH in geotargeted areas across the UK where the CityFibre network is available.

Ian Heartfield, CCO, NCA said: "We're absolutely delighted to be involved in the first CityFibre campaign. The simple, comedic analogy we have created will help the brand stand out in a category filled with cliches."

Dan Ramsay, CMO, CityFibre said: "We are thrilled to be launching this campaign that will shine a light on the world-class digital infrastructure CityFibre is building. Full fibre connectivity will serve as a launchpad for transforming the way we work, how we consume media, and keep us better connected with friends and family."