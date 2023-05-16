Nando’s grocery campaign champions its iconic Peri-Peri

Speaking on the new campaign, Abbie Hickman, Nando’s Head of Grocery Marketing said: “During the pandemic, even more consumers discovered the joy of our Nando’s grocery range, with penetration booming over that period. We are showcasing the versatility of our range with the launch of this new campaign, and encouraging consumers to keep getting creative with our delicious Nando’s grocery products at home.”

Launching with a series of ads voiced by comedian and longtime Nando’s fan Mo Gilligan, the videos follow the journey of Nando’s grocery products being incorporated into everyday home-cooked dishes - leaving viewers feeling inspired (and hungry). Each ad is centred around a bespoke recipe created for the campaign, like PERi-Creamy Chicken Pasta, Sweet Chilli Skewer Stack and PERi-Cheese Toasties. Nando’s grocery products are the hero ingredients, showing the ease of adding Nando’s flavour to home cooking and bringing those good vibes home. An additional range of recipes will also be available on the Nando’s website.

The integrated campaign is the second by Nando’s creative agency New Commercial Arts and media agency Zenith and will roll out on social from today, in retailers, on BVOD and OOH from May 22nd, with further campaign activity going live in the coming months.

The new grocery campaign comes under Nando’s recently launched This Must Be The Place brand platform that celebrates the much-loved experience and power of Nando’s to bring people together, not only over delicious flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, but over unique shared experiences too.

