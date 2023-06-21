Nationwide renews promise to keep branches open until 2026

As Britain’s biggest building society, Nationwide continues to invest in branches because people want face-to-face service on their local high street, as well as banking digitally or on the phone.

Over the past three years, Nationwide has invested more than £46 million in keeping, rather than closing, its branch network.

Debbie Crosbie, Chief Executive of Nationwide Building Society, said: “Nationwide is different. We give customers a choice about how they do their banking and we support the British High Street. Because our customers value face to face contact, and we’re owned by them, we act in their interests.”

Nationwide’s decision to renew the Branch Promise and support the high street is endorsed by SaveTheHighStreet.org. They have called on other major high street names to do the same, at a time when many shopfronts close after the pandemic or following the cost-of-living crisis.

