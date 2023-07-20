Alzheimer's Society print ad shines light on major research breakthrough

Created by New Commercial Arts, the tactical work highlights that dementia, according to ONS classification, was the UK's biggest killer across the past five years and follows Monday’s announcement of new drug, Donanemab which has been proven to slow down the progress of Alzheimer's disease.

The ad reads 'We've got Britain's biggest killer on the run' and explains that it was the charity's initial research that made this breakthrough possible but that their work is not over yet.