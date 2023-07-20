New Commercial Arts, Alzheimer's Society, Britain's biggest killer ad

Alzheimer's Society print ad shines light on major research breakthrough

The tactical work was created by New Commercial Arts

By Creative Salon

20 July 2023

Charity Alzheimer's Society has released a tactical print ad to mark a second major research breakthrough to highlight the fact that ground is gained against dementia, Britain's biggest killer.

Created by New Commercial Arts, the tactical work highlights that dementia, according to ONS classification, was the UK's biggest killer across the past five years and follows Monday’s announcement of new drug, Donanemab which has been proven to slow down the progress of Alzheimer's disease.

The ad reads 'We've got Britain's biggest killer on the run' and explains that it was the charity's initial research that made this breakthrough possible but that their work is not over yet.

Credits

Brand: Alzheimer’s Society

Campaign Name: Britain’s Biggest Killer Agency: New Commercial Arts

Alzheimer’s Society

Director of Income & Engagement: Alex Hyde-Smith Associate Director, Strategic Marketing: Tom Brown Senior Marketing Manager: Victoria Evans Marketing Executive: Laura Parsons

New Commercial Arts

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield Founder, CEO: James Murphy Founder, Strategy: David Golding Creatives: Brad Woolf & Dan Bailey Business Director: Miriam Goode Account Director: Janki Shah

Senior Planner: John Blight

Project Director: Sylvie Edwards

Design: King Henry Studios

