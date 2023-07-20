Alzheimer's Society print ad shines light on major research breakthrough
The tactical work was created by New Commercial Arts
20 July 2023
Charity Alzheimer's Society has released a tactical print ad to mark a second major research breakthrough to highlight the fact that ground is gained against dementia, Britain's biggest killer.
Created by New Commercial Arts, the tactical work highlights that dementia, according to ONS classification, was the UK's biggest killer across the past five years and follows Monday’s announcement of new drug, Donanemab which has been proven to slow down the progress of Alzheimer's disease.
The ad reads 'We've got Britain's biggest killer on the run' and explains that it was the charity's initial research that made this breakthrough possible but that their work is not over yet.
Credits
Brand: Alzheimer’s Society
Campaign Name: Britain’s Biggest Killer Agency: New Commercial Arts
Alzheimer’s Society
Director of Income & Engagement: Alex Hyde-Smith Associate Director, Strategic Marketing: Tom Brown Senior Marketing Manager: Victoria Evans Marketing Executive: Laura Parsons
New Commercial Arts
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield Founder, CEO: James Murphy Founder, Strategy: David Golding Creatives: Brad Woolf & Dan Bailey Business Director: Miriam Goode Account Director: Janki Shah
Senior Planner: John Blight
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Design: King Henry Studios