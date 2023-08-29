Fly Fishing, Classic FM and Fellow creators: What keeps Richard Denney Freshly Inspired

Getting Classical

I’m constantly on the go and I find it hard to unwind. My mind races at 100 miles an hour. So always being on the hunt for opportunities or making stuff happen can be exhausting and means at times it’s hard for someone like me to focus.

So, when I’m in the car, on the train, or at home on my own, I listen to classical music. It helps me refocus, and it’s in this state of mind that new ideas are born and reflection on what’s needed for a project happens.

Don’t get me wrong, I love all music genres, but classical sends me to a quiet place. I have a few playlists, some to start the day and others to relax.

And on Classic FM you’ll find the incredible soundtracks to a lot of belting ads, and a fair few music tracks for Jonathan Glazer’s films and ads too. From Alexandre Desplat’s score for Jon’s mesmerising film Birth which has one of the most stunning openings to a film to the Requiem Opus. 48 Agnus Dei which was used to powerful effect on VW Protection. Just stunning.