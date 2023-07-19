Heathrow turns into a Shopper's 'Paradise' for the Summer
The campaign by St. Luke's highlights the variety of retail stores and restaurants at the airport
19 July 2023
Heathrow is encouraging travellers to begin their holiday at the airport before they even step on the plane, in its new summer retail campaign by St Luke’s.
The creative launching this week is running until the end of August across London & South East England, it shows a coconut indulging in the many retail offers available at Heathrow, delivered with light-hearted humour against the backdrop of relaxing colours. From discounted beauty experiences to savings on meals for the family, it highlights the tempting offers and great savings available in Heathrow’s 250 shops, and restaurants, across its four terminals.
This new campaign, by creative agency St Luke’s, evokes the holiday feeling, and the playful creative - running across digital out of home, social, digital display, taxi sides, and radio - aims to highlight that Heathrow can be a paradise for every kind of shopper, from foodies to fashionistas. With its range of shops and restaurants to rival the best shopping centres; its high-end boutiques and high street favourites, paradise begins at Heathrow, not at the final destination.
Meenal Varsani, Head of Marketing & Customer Engagement at Heathrow, said: “The campaign is a light hearted way to deliver the message that Heathrow has something for everyone – from fashion to food, a treat for yourself or a gift for a loved one – even those last minute holiday essentials.”
Richard Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, added: “Summer is the most popular time to travel through Heathrow, so we couldn't be more excited to launch this beautifully simple summer campaign, highlighting all the benefits Heathrow retail has to offer to all its passengers before they fly.”
