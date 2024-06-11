Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 4)
Throughout the week we are rounding up some of the best UK work by highlighting some of the entries in the running for Cannes Lions glory
11 June 2024
You don't need us to tell you that UK agencies and marketers have a terrific track record of taming Lions at the annual Festival of Creativity in Cannes. The nation is a top two or three player and - given our size - punch well above our weight when it comes to our awards haul. So this week we're picking the best of the best UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.
Up next are the entries from Gravity Road and Weber Shandwick.
Gravity Road
Tik Tok's '#CleanTok' 'It’s OK, I’m with The AA' - Social and Influencer category
“It’s OK, I’m with the AA” embodies the optimistic, unshakeable confidence UK drivers can have when they are with The AA, now and for the future. It celebrates feeling confident in the face of moments that would faze you if you were not an AA member.
Minecraft and Croc's 'Choose Your Mode'
Partnering one the world's favourite video game with the world's most distinctive show range brought together the fan communities from both worlds using technology to engage and delight.
Peloton's '#TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton'
The fitness platform created a co-branded hub on TikTok where it produced bespoke content featuring celebrity trainers and workout tips to grow its audience.
Weber Shandwick
Budweiser's 'The Refrigerator Frame'
The beer brand built the first fridge frame which would allow it to hang a can designed by renowned pop culture artist Sir Peter Blake in a gallery experience.
Knorr's 'Superstars'
To supercharge an interest in adding more vegetables to the average gamer's diet, this streaming-focused campaign from Knorr focused on engaging the Mod community.
Direct Line 'The Brush-a-lyser'
The creation of the world’s first breathalyser toothbrush aimed to generate discussion around drink driving the morning after.
Telia's '5G Onion'
Swedish communications network Telia competed its broadband prices with more common household necessities to provide a straight-talking comparison of its prices.
Visit Sweden's 'Spellbound'
This chilling audio story/tourism campaign 'Kiln' was made available through Spotify and YouTube, showcasing how nature has always been a factor in the country's culture and folklore.