ABOUT US

The Weber Shandwick Collective comprises a network of specialist creative, marketing, communications and consulting firms tailored for the era of earned. With offices across six continents, our network provides global reach and local expertise to our clients, no matter where or when they need it.

Our collective of brands seamlessly collaborates to address all our clients’ needs, offering a comprehensive range of marketing services—from culture marketing to public affairs, advertising, and market research.

TWSC includes Weber Shandwick, Cappuccino, Current Global, dna, Flipside, KRC Research, Powell Tate, Prime Weber Shandwick, Resolute Digital, ThatLot and United Minds, all under the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

Weber Shandwick is the earned-first global communications agency.

Cappuccino is a is an experienced creative agency defined by a digital mindset: the idea that everything can be better.

Current Global is a human-first communications agency that helps clients earn attention and connection by sparking movements, shifting mindsets and creating moments that matter.

dna is the cross-section of modern health marketing and scientific communications.

Flipside is a creative digital agency specialising in high-impact design & technology projects.

KRC Research is a global strategic research firm.

Powel Tate is is the globally-recognized, premiere, DC-based public affairs business.

Weber Shandwick Prime is a global leader in communications services and consists of the communications agency Prime and the business intelligence company United Minds.

Resolute Digital is a data-driven, full service marketing and technology agency, headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston, Chicago, and Washington D.C.

That Lot is The Creative Social Agency.

United Minds is a global management consultancy that specializes in transformation.

WHAT WE BELIEVE

Earning—customers, reputation, love, loyalty, fans, followers—is the ultimate goal for brands and businesses, particularly in today's complex landscape of content overload and ad blocking. Our TWSC Earned Effect study with the IPA Effectiveness Data Bank highlighted that campaigns generating coverage and conversation drive significant business impact across all measures.

At TWSC, we believe in contributing value to earn value—be it business success, reputation, or customer loyalty. As we advise clients on strategic actions, we also seek to understand what types of value truly resonate with audiences. To explore this further, our TWSC What We Value Now Study delved into the value drivers that inspire action and affinity for companies and brands across diverse audiences, industries and regions.