Stand-up meets 'Art' and makeshift dancing robots: How family inspired these weber creatives

And now the pair has just been promoted to associate creative directors at Weber Shandwick. So we reckoned this was a pretty good time to sit them down and ask them what sparked their creative fire.

Chris Marsden: My sources of inspiration varied along the way.

Growing up, I would have to say my creative hero would've been my grandad, a local artist from Halifax, West Yorkshire. He was the person who encouraged me to pick up a pencil and we spent afternoons tracing cartoon characters of the time.

He had a pretty unique style for an older man. As you entered his studio, there was a 20ft totem pole he'd created, featuring sporting heroes of the time, like Cantona, Bruno, Dennis Taylor and more. I remember him having some of his work displayed in a local gallery. At the time, it felt like it could've been MoMA, but in hindsight, it was probably a space above a fish and chips shop. He had a great talent for incorporating humour into his work, something that later became the very thing I gravitated towards.

In more recent times, I've always leaned towards creatives and artists who bring humour into their work. That sort of balance where stand-up meets 'art.' Artists like Mr. Bingo and David Shrigley fit that mould perfectly. They are visually interesting to look at while also providing a good laugh. I've never been into design, art, or advertising that takes itself too seriously. It's the light relief we need from the mundanity of everyday life. One of Bingo's pieces, a headstone bearing the words 'Don’t forget to have fun,' perfectly captures this sentiment. Preach!