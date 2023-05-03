Go With The Fro: The Man Transforming Weber Shandwick

Pace is a word that Michael Frohlich uses a lot. It's also a word that goes well with Frohlich himself. He's a man known for his infectious energy.

Frohlich became the Europe, Middle East and Africa CEO of Weber Shandwick in September 2021, tasked with maintaining a leading position for the company in an ever-changing marketing landscape.

He joined from Ogilvy, where he was the UK CEO and oversaw the restructuring of several disparate business units into a consolidated marketing network.

That experience of driving fundamental change at Ogilvy while getting to grips with the top job - and the very public glare and scrutiny that came with it - undoubtedly made him the right man to turn around the fortunes of what was once traditionally seen as a PR agency network.

So although Frohlich's 25 year career in marketing and communications also includes roles as EMEA CEO of Ogilvy PR, managing director of Shine Communications and founding the Resonate consumer consultancy which became part of Bell Pottinger in 2007, he is far from being a PR man running a PR agency. The breadth of the rejuvenated Weber Shandwick speaks to Frohlich's expansive experience. Today Weber Shandwick, Frohlich says, is the leading earned-first network.

With new hires, a new offering and capabilities, and unexpected award-winning creative work now under his belt at Weber, Frohlich has already added the title of global chief transformation officer to his CEO role.

Last year year he hired the well-respected marketing and new business specialist Jane Douglas as executive vice president of marketing and communications in EMEA. Another heavy hitter, Gen Kobayashi - the former chief strategy officer at Engine Creative, was appointed as EMEA chief strategy officer last summer.

And Frohlich has continued to push the pace this year too. Most recently, Weber Shandwick acquired Diverse Interactive, an agency specialising in AR and VR technology. The move enables the business to expand its technical capabilities into Extended Reality (XR). In the UK, it appointed former Meta exec Ella Fallows as UK head of public affairs. The network has also launched The Weber Shandwick Collective: Women’s Health, the first bespoke, cross-agency offering committed to shaping healthier futures for all women.

Along the way, the network has also been winning accolades for its work. Like 'The Last Mile' campaign for the International Committee of the Red Cross which looked at why out of the billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally, only a very small percentage reached countries affected by conflict.

So two years in to his Weber Shandwick journey, we asked Frohlich to survey his progress and his ambitions for years ahead.

Creative Salon: What’s the best thing about working at IPG-owned Weber Shandwick?

Michael Frohlich: The difference. From working for a decade at another holding company, which I deeply enjoyed and was proud of, to moving to IPG, there’s a completely different landscape. The culture, language, outlook, priorities and ways of working are all different which has been a fantastic challenge and given me a new and tremendously valuable perspective.

Although the holding companies are different, there is no right or wrong way to operate - just a different way. And for someone who needs to feel forward movement and progression, the change has re-ignited my energy and enthusiasm.

What values do you bring to Weber Shandwick?

Transparency, honesty, action, empathy and humour.

Not taking myself too seriously but understanding and demonstrating that what we do can make a very real and valuable difference in people’s lives.

In what way will you stamp your own mark on the network?

Pace. I can be impatient and I need to feel a constant forward momentum and energy - that’s what gets me up in the morning. This sense of momentum and pace is what I bring to the network - to some colleagues’ excitement and others’ exhaustion!

What’s been the biggest learning in stepping up an international role? Anyone confused by the slightly vague global transformation role, what would you say to them?

This isn’t the first international role I’ve had so I knew what I was getting myself into. A very different style of leadership is required. In single market leadership you can have a personal involvement in the day-day-day, which simply isn’t possible across multiple markets and continents. You must lead by influence and have enough impact when you touch a market that your vision and presence remains. I believe in giving markets the freedom to operate but within a clear framework that ladders up to a collective ambition. That way, everyone is clear what is expected of them and their businesses and can be measured on it.

As Global Chief Client & Transformation Officer, my core focus is to evolve the business to continue to deliver for our clients, today, tomorrow and in the future. This comprises setting a ‘client first’ agenda and ensuring the voice of the client is at the heart of our business: leading our global client community: operationalising how we better deliver the collective strength of TWSC [The Weber Shandwick Collective, 12 group agencies working at the intersections of media, policy, technology and society].