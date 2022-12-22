Redefining PR With An Integrated Approach: Weber Shandwick's 2022

Michael Frohlich, global chief transformation officer and EMEA CEO of Weber Shandwick, on his agency's 2022

What three words would you use to describe 2022?

• Integration

• Momentum

• Valued + valuable

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

The main focus for this year was to build our EMEA leadership team and operations to reconfirm the region’s contribution to Weber Shandwick as a global powerhouse. In my first full year in role, I am proud of the work we have achieved collectively, supporting our clients with our integrated offering.

I’m thrilled with the extraordinary campaigns we delivered across EMEA, many of which were awarded multiple industry awards, including a Cannes Lion for the outstanding Billion Dollar Collection for H&M Foundation. Some impressive wins across the region - both net new and organic - have ensured we’ve continued to grow, even as the economy starts to slow.

On the people front, we launched our new agency wide values: Curiosity, Inclusion, Courage and Impact. They are embedded in everything we do, from the way we collaborate with one another, to the work we make for our clients.

I’m also delighted to have launched our new partnership with mental health charity This Can Happen, which we’re calling Open Minds. Open Minds gives all of our people across EMEA access to wellbeing resources, including talks, seminars, workshops and online resources. I am unequivocal that our people are our greatest asset and prioritising mental wellbeing is key to the ongoing health of our people and of our business.

Most recently we launched our new employee mobility scheme, Access All Areas, giving our people new, exciting opportunities to work flexibly abroad. We’re rolling out exchange programmes across EMEA and APAC and there are more people initiatives in the pipeline.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The last year has not been easy but 2022 was the year of change. At the start of the year, we were proud to announce the creation of our global enterprise brand, The Weber Shandwick Collective – a network of specialist creative, marketing, communications and consulting firms. It’s been hugely gratifying to see the creative and inspiring people within The Weber Shandwick Collective come together across EMEA and collaborate more than we’ve ever done. We’re inspiring one another and inspiring our clients, and that is no more evident in our creative product.

Above all else, I am deeply proud of the work that we have delivered this year. From our campaign The Uncover supporting breastfeeding mothers, which has forced a debate in French parliament around breastfeeding laws, to our fully integrated campaign for the Greater London Authority which included a complete takeover of London’s Piccadilly Circus, our Cannes Lion award winning Billion Dollar collection for H&M Foundation which raised 4.5m euros to further fund sustainable fashion, to our brilliant work across our corporate and health practices. Highly creative work that has delivered true business, societal and cultural value.

What’s been your biggest challenge?

It’s no secret that many of the external factors facing our industry at the moment have a huge effect on the way we run our businesses. We’re seeing seismic shifts throughout the world on many different fronts, be that the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis or the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond causing changes in the economy and our industry, these events affect our people. In this respect our biggest challenge, yet simultaneously our biggest opportunity, is giving our people the best possible support we can, and the platform to do the best work of their lives. Looking after our people’s wellbeing is our top priority for now and the future, and more than ever we’re committed to doing all we can to support each other.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

The turn of a new year always presents an opportunity for fresh starts, and for growth. A lot has changed this year within Weber Shandwick, and I’m thrilled to be going into 2023 with a full EMEA leadership team, all equally inspired and determined to deliver industry leading work for our clients.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world, we have the opportunity to provide stability for our clients and drive real impact in creative communications.

We’re lucky to have incredibly clever people working at Weber Shandwick, providing our clients with expertise at the intersections of technology, society, policy and media. I can’t wait to see us use these skills to solve our clients’ most complex problems and show the potential that brands truly have to bring about positive change in society.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

As we continue to feel the effects of the pandemic and changing geopolitical and business landscapes, I believe as leaders we still all have more to do in offering our clients a modern and relevant picture of work.

We can no longer expect our clients’ customers to see value in bought messages alone. There is a demand for the full spectrum of tools and experiences that earn value through our clients’ contribution to business, society and culture. This recognition of what really drives immediate impact and sustainable value will elevate what we do as an industry.