Cool cars, old colleagues and Granny Beryl - Amy Garrett's inspiration

I’ve always had an appreciation for design. Writing this has served as a good reminder that there are always people that have had an influence on you, on your life and the choices you make, whether you realise it or not.

Maxine’s Dad’s Saab 900 Turbo

First up, my friend from primary school, Maxine Measures. Or, more accurately, Maxine’s Dad - Mr Measures was an architect. Richard drove a Saab 900 Turbo. Far and away the coolest car I’d ever come across in my life (I was six years old). It looked like nothing I’d ever seen before. To this day, I couldn’t tell you what Mr Measures looked like, but I remember every design detail of that Swedish icon.