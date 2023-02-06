Weber Shandwick and the world's first playable ad with Stella Artois

Stella Artois is making its first foray into the virtual world of gaming, with the launch of Stella Artois Unfiltered mod packs and the picturesque fictional French village scene from its iconic ‘Beer, au Naturel’ TV advert, available to download and use in The Sims.

Connecting with a new gaming audience, the bespoke world has been created by gaming enthusiast Devon Bumpkin, with mod downloads, including a Stella Artois Unfiltered Chalice, Stella Artois Unfiltered bottle and branded beer tap, created by content creator Hey Harrie, along with a selection of naked characters modelled on those who appear in the TV ad.

Devon will be hosting a live ‘Play Au Naturel’ gaming stream on Twitch, playing as the unclothed waiter from the TV advert, to give viewers a step by step run through of the game play, as well as sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the content creation process.

With over half of Sims players (55 per cent) admitting that getting naked is one of their favourite activities to partake in when playing the game, but 44 per cent saying they feel shame when playing the game in the nude, Stella Artois wants to encourage a liberated mindset that aligns so perfectly with their current marketing and naturally unfiltered beer.

Devon Bumpkin, creator of the Stella Unfiltered mods, says: “I’ve loved bringing the Stella Artois Unfiltered beer, characters, and backdrop to the virtual world of The Sims. The au naturel way of life in the TV advert is a fun and tongue-in-cheek look at being liberated and enjoying life’s simple pleasures, which perfectly reflects the escapism that people get from playing The Sims.”

Meg Chadwick, Senior Brand Manager, Stella said: “Having brought the ’Beer, au Naturel’ message to life in our ATL campaigns, we’re so excited to be able to give gamers the opportunity to experience our naturally unfiltered beer in a virtual world. Now they too can be as naked as the beer we’ve created. We hope that our Unfiltered characters, scenes, and mods will be the go-to virtual choices for liberal those Sims players looking to enjoy a Stella Artois Unfiltered in their natural state”

Stella Artois Unfiltered will be running an offer with delivery partner Getir on 4-packs of Stella Unfiltered, with customers getting 20 per cent off. The offer commences on Play Au Naturel day (8th February) and is running until 14 February, available UK-wide.

The ‘Play, Au Naturel’ Twitch Live Stream will be taking place at 6 pm. The custom Stella Unfiltered mod pack can be downloaded on Curseforge by searching ‘#PlayAuNaturel’, from February 8.

