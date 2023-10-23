Campari, the Bushwick Birkin and Cindy Gallop drive Weber Shandwick's Global CCO

Campari

Many of us who were young in the 90s got our fair share of alco-romanticism. Not just from reading Duras or Steinbeck or Bukowski, where the protagonists not seldom were winos. But also from the bar and restaurant culture that existed before fine dining and mixology. It was a time when bars were not a luxury destination, but a common space where destinies collided. And where you can still find that common space, Campari still rules. Just like with Telfar, it’s a drink that belongs to everyone, from old ladies to parents to the young and restless. Drinking a Campari soda doesn’t label you, it just suits you. Whoever you are. Campari is what all brands should aspire to be – a non-brand. And if you don’t like to drink, read The Little Horses of Tarquinia by Marguerite Duras and get the full Campari experience.