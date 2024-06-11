Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 2)
Throughout the week we are rounding up some of the best UK work by highlighting some of the entries in the running for Cannes Lions glory
11 June 2024
You don't need us to tell you that UK agencies and marketers have a terrific track record of taming Lions at the annual Festival of Creativity in Cannes. The nation is a top two or three player and - given our size - punch well above our weight when it comes to our awards haul. So this week we're picking the best of the best UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.
Next up, the entries from New Commercial Arts and Edelman
NCA
Alzheimer's Society 'The Long Goodbye' - Classic: Film Lions - Online Film: Not-for-profit / Charity / Government
The campaign film highlights the brutal impact of the disease and has been celebrated for its portrayal of how devastating it can be on families too.
Nationwide 'Rebrand' - Craft: Design Lions - Brand Building: Rebrand / Refresh of an Existing Brand
The rebrand was Nationwide’s most significant brand refresh since 1987. It introduced across 605 brands an updated visual identity and new branding alongside the promise to be ‘A Good Way to Bank’ for its customers.
Nationwide 'Savings Watch' - Classic: Film Lions - Culture & Context: Use of Humour
Continuing its ‘Good Way to Bank’ platform, this TV advert shows how customers are put first when it comes to getting the most out of their savings.
Nationwide 'Cutbacks' - Classic: Film Lions - Culture & Context: Challenger Brand
Among various elements of the relaunch included an event featuring 80s pop star Chesney Hawkes singing his hit 'I Am The One and Only' live at a event within a branch of Nationwide while celebrating its history.
Battersea 'We're All In For Them' - Classic: Film Lions - Online Film: Not-for-profit / Charity / Government
The charity released its new brand platform ‘We’re All In, For Them’, in an effort to demonstrate the effort, expertise, and care that Battersea gives to every dog and cat, not just those in their centres, but to many more across the UK and around the world.
Edelman
DPWorld - 'Move to Minus 15' - shortlisted in the Titanium Lions
This initiative was devised to bring global logistics leaders together to change the temperature of frozen food from -18°C to -15°C – potentially saving the equivalent emissions of 3.8 million cars without affecting the food.
Dove 'Code My Crown' - Digital Craft
The gaming initiative saw Dove aim to improve the representation of avatars by introducing more black hair in video games and other media through the creation of a free guide for developers around textures and styles to include.
Allegra Airways - Creative Data
Allergy relief brand Allegra released a navigation tool to help outdoor enthusiasts find real-time walking, biking, and running routes with cleaner air based on hyperlocal pollen and air pollution levels on a street-by-street basis.
Luluelmon 'Dupe Swap' - PR
Lululemon's pop up encouraged customers to bring in a knock-off pair of their viral leggings and swap them for an original.
Lifebuoy 'Diagnosticker' - Health and Wellness
The Lifebuoy Diagnosticker was developed with a new packaging design that included a reusable thermometer to help parents decide when their child needed the attention of a doctor. The initiative, which ran across Indonesia and APAC, engaged with around 200,000 people in villages within West Java and transformed the lives of over 2.5 million lives in West Java.