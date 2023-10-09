NCA gives Nationwide its biggest rebrand in over 30 years

In addition to the updated visual identity, the new branding sees Nationwide promise to be ‘A Good Way to Bank’ for its customers. With improved accessibility standards, the new look and feel exemplifies Nationwide’s focus on providing fairer and better service for its customers.

Each one of the society’s 605 branches will be modernised to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to offer face-to-face service and financial support for its members, with research from Nationwide revealing 63 per cent of people value their local branch, with face-to-face service given as the top answer as to why.

The identity has rolled out in branches across the country, on internet banking and the mobile app and on debit and credit cards.