Visual Resets: Nici Hofer's creative inspirations

Photography: Vivian Maier

Vivian Maier is one of my favourite street photographers - I just love her work. Her photography transports me into fleeting moments of people's everyday lives on the streets of Chicago and New York during her time. And even though I adore her compositions and playful observational skills - my favourite thing about her as an artist isn’t her photographs. It’s the fact that she was more interested in the moment of taking the picture, than she was the final print. She left an astonishing number of film-rolls undeveloped. I find that intriguing. Clearly, for her, the act of capturing the picture was her moment of accomplishment, not the act of looking at it later. I feel that Vivian’s creative process is a good reminder that being fully in the moment, and being totally immersed in the present experience is a big part of creating work that feels right.