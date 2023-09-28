So How's It Going At NCA? (Spoiler Alert: Not Bad At All)

Creative Salon: So you’re having a good year, right. When you started three years ago, did you think you’d be doing this well by now?

James Murphy: I'd say personally that we’re further than we expected to be. But equally, I think it's really unpredictable. I think if your timing is good and there are two or three interesting clients in that first couple of years that put you on a pitch list, and then you convert it, then I think the sky's the limit. At adam&eve we wondered if anything would happen and I think it was similar with NCA - wondering if anything would happen particularly after a year in the garden and then lockdown happening. The markets were so disorientated.

Ian Heartfield: I think if you take out lockdown this is exactly where I pictured us being in year three.

James and David - did you ever have any doubts that you could do it again?

David Golding: Yes, definitely. I don't know how many people have done two successful start-ups. There aren’t that many that do it twice. There were definitely doubts about whether the second one would perform even vaguely like the first one, and whether it could be done, or we could do it again. I think you need the doubts to fuel you. You need that paranoia. You need to prove it to yourself. It's not a walk in the park, it's bloody hard every single day. There's permanent doubts and we’re still right at the beginning of this particular one.

With agencies an awful lot of it is energy, graft, drive and determination. Turning up more than the other people. That sense of getting a gang together who can legitimately keep turning up, because there are a lot of weekends and midnights; it's not easy. An awful lot of it is an exercise in action rather than anything else. We’re much further down the line than where I thought we'd be after three years. We are twice the size now of adam&eve after five or six years. It's all we could have hoped for, in many respects, and I wasn't convinced that we would be able to do it, because there's so many variables.

You started New Commercial Arts with a blank sheet of paper. How did you build this agency differently from the agencies you left behind?

Rob Curran: In some ways, entirely differently and in some ways entirely the same. I view the Customer Experience offer here as blissfully simple in that we just have to have the best CX team and the best CX work. You can do flash-in-the-pan experiences and get some PR around them, which is easy for everyone to do. But it's really difficult to do proper customer experience work.

In the ways that we are trying to be different, we're finally doing what should be done and that’s why the model was really easy to arrive at. It's so obvious that you should marry the promise in your communications with the reality of your experience. When brand works together with customer experience, for the client, you get work that I've certainly never seen before.

Murphy: We wanted CX to be absolutely part of the offer, from the get-go, not an add on, not in a separate line of business.

The way we structured the agency was in response to the way we felt the market was changing, because for consumers you have a situation where any promises you make on behalf of brands are put to the test in real time, because most people are seeing marketing communications with at least a smartphone in their hand or a tablet. They go straight on a website, straight to an app, etc. That was the consumer reality. But the client reality was that if you looked at a lot of senior clients, CMOs were evolving into CCOs. We now live in a CCO era, where lots of these people have become chief customer officers because they realise that you can't just make a powerful promise, you've got to try and make it live.

Golding: There are several differences between us and the direction of travel in the industry. With CX we're not messing around. It's remarkable and it’s weapons grade. And one of the benefits of the model is that it allows you to have very deep relationships with your client, because you get involved with the digital and the regulatory department as opposed to just the marketing team.

How does this melding of CX and communications change the tangible output of the agency?

Curran: It’s hard because when you’re dealing with an entire customer experience, you need to be confident with many things such as architecture and spatial design, user experience in an app, communication in a retail environment, websites, colour theory and behavioural economics. We have to switch lanes very quickly. The reason customer experience can be difficult is because you're trying to take clients from non customer-centric organisations to customer-centric organisations and that takes time. A lot of it's not very flashy, but I'd rather be solving the real problems for clients.

Golding: There’s the idea that we’ve added on a CX function as a PR story but the reality is I'm slightly gobsmacked at what we do. It's astonishing. I think our proudest piece of work won’t be a typical piece of work - it will be something totally different. Three years ago, I certainly didn't think we'd ever make the kind of stuff that we have and have the impact we’ve had in the real world.

But another thing that is quite significant for us is that we all still believe in campaigns. We live in a world where you've got a client body who are research-driven and who have a focus on distinctive brand assets. What the clients really want is campaigns, something that builds on the last thing and grows perceptions in people's minds. But our industry celebrates creative one-offs, interesting fireworks that are typically never part of the main campaigns.

I'm struggling to think of that many campaigns out there now. But we never go ‘here’s a one off’. As Jim Kelly (Golding’s former boss at the agency Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe) would say, ‘I can see the ball of wool but I can’t see the cardigan’. We’re trying to knit cardigans here.