Habitat asks the nation to embrace autumn

In the 30-second film – called 'The Party' - customers are invited to a party at a stylish house on an autumnal evening. The camera lands right in front of the fabulous host, carrying a tray of beautiful cocktail glasses, with everyone eager to dive in. Elsewhere, a table is laden with dining and cookware and a couple lean in for their first kiss, only to turn on a lamp accidentally. Up on the stairs, a pair of cheeky faces peek out from under a duvet, surveying this inviting scene.

Set to Janelle Monae’s 'Make Me Feel', each Habitat product is punctuated with a price message before we reach the end line: 'A little design can make your habitat'. The film was directed by Rollo Hollins via Armoury, with photography for the stills campaign by Joshua Tarn.

The TV spot will run across BVOD channels and will be supported with out-of-home, national press and magazine, social and digital channels. There are also three new idents for Habitat’s Irresistible Nights In partnership with Channel 4, which sees different characters decide against going out on Friday night and, instead, give in to the comfort of their stylish and cosy homes. The new idents break on 6 October.

The new work builds on the spring campaign and will continue positioning Sainsburys-owned Habitat as the destination for beautifully designed, great-value products.

Nici Hofer, Founder and Artistic Director at New Commercial Arts, said: “As ‘A Little Design’ undergoes yet another evolution, we invite our viewers into our Habitat house party, where we reveal how small refreshes with autumn trend pieces can effortlessly transform a home into a welcoming space, perfect for entertaining friends and family.”