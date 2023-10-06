Habitat 1

Habitat asks the nation to embrace autumn

The latest instalment of the brand's ‘A little design’ brand campaign was created by New Commercial Arts

06 October 2023

Homeware and furnishings brand Habitat has encouraged customers to embrace the autumn with a new instalment of its ‘A little design’ brand campaign created by New Commercial Arts.

In the 30-second film – called 'The Party' - customers are invited to a party at a stylish house on an autumnal evening. The camera lands right in front of the fabulous host, carrying a tray of beautiful cocktail glasses, with everyone eager to dive in. Elsewhere, a table is laden with dining and cookware and a couple lean in for their first kiss, only to turn on a lamp accidentally. Up on the stairs, a pair of cheeky faces peek out from under a duvet, surveying this inviting scene.

Set to Janelle Monae’s 'Make Me Feel', each Habitat product is punctuated with a price message before we reach the end line: 'A little design can make your habitat'. The film was directed by Rollo Hollins via Armoury, with photography for the stills campaign by Joshua Tarn.

The TV spot will run across BVOD channels and will be supported with out-of-home, national press and magazine, social and digital channels. There are also three new idents for Habitat’s Irresistible Nights In partnership with Channel 4, which sees different characters decide against going out on Friday night and, instead, give in to the comfort of their stylish and cosy homes. The new idents break on 6 October.

The new work builds on the spring campaign and will continue positioning Sainsburys-owned Habitat as the destination for beautifully designed, great-value products.

Nici Hofer, Founder and Artistic Director at New Commercial Arts, said: “As ‘A Little Design’ undergoes yet another evolution, we invite our viewers into our Habitat house party, where we reveal how small refreshes with autumn trend pieces can effortlessly transform a home into a welcoming space, perfect for entertaining friends and family.”

Credits

Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Partner/Art Director: Charlotte Prince

Partner/Writer: Loriley Sessions

Business Director: Mel McMillan

Senior Account Director: Chloe Hogan

Planner: Cara van Rhyn

Agency Producer: Olive Andrews

Director: Rollo Hollins

Director of Photography: Tim Fok

Stills Photographer: Joshua Tarn

Production Company: Armoury

Producer: James McLaughlin

Editor: James Demetriou

Post Production: Whitehouse Post / CHEAT

Colourist: Karol Kybulski @ Cheat

Sound Design: King Lear / Ed Downham

Production Design: Max Randall

Media planning/buying: PHD & Essence

Idents production credits:

Agency Producer: Abbie McLean

Director: Tiny Bullet

Production Company: FLIPT

Director of Photography: Nanu Segal

Producer: Adam Saward

Editor: Joe Wilby @ MSE

Post Production: Electric Theatre Company

Sound Design: King Lear / Ed Downham

