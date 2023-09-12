Calm and Money SuperMarket mark World Suicide Prevention Day

On Sunday, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) launched a campaign, supported by MoneySuperMarket, to mark World Suicide Prevention Day with a full page press advert created by New Commercial Arts.

The advert uses the familiar and dreaded visual of a paper bill, to highlight the weight that money worries is having on the nation’s mental health. Research has shown that 17 per cent of people have admitted to having suicidal thoughts in the last 12 months due to financial stress. The ad highlights that CALM are here to offer hope and support to anyone struggling through their helpline, webchat and online guides.

Earlier this year, MoneySuperMarket Group agreed a two-year charity partnership with CALM.