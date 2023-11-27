Edelman
Where Action Drives Growth
Most companies SAY, very few actually DO.
The hallmark of Edelman creative is action. Action that inspires movements. Action that earns people’s Trust. Action that ignites transformational brand growth and societal change. And action that fuels human progress.
Edelman’s global creative community is helmed by Judy John, one of the industry’s most pioneering, and boundary-pushing leaders. Our creative expertise flexes across experience and design, influencer marketing, social and digital, production and content creation. We've produced legendary and award-winning work for clients like Dove, Lululemon, XBox, Asics, HP, Heineken, Starbucks, and KFC.
Since our founding in 1952, we have remained an independent, family-run business. We’re home to over 6,000 employees across 60 different offices. As the world’s largest global communications firm, we are dedicated to evolving, promoting and protecting brands and their reputations.
The Work:
Client: Vaseline
Work: See My Skin
Client: eBay x Nike
Work: SB Skateable Box
Client: ASCIS
Work: Eternal Run
Client: HP
Work: Street Code
Client: XBOX HALO
Work: Masterpiece
Client: Dove
Work: #LetHerGrow
Client: National Grid
Work: Green Light Signal