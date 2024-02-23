Battersea unveils its first brand platform and 360 campaign with NCA
The platform ‘We’re All In, For Them’ is led by an emotional short film titled ‘The Bond’
23 February 2024
Battersea, the animal welfare charity, has today unveiled a new brand platform and 360 campaign in its first work by New Commercial Arts, led by an emotional short film titled ‘The Bond’.
The new platform, ‘We’re All In, For Them’, demonstrates the effort, expertise, and care that Battersea gives to every dog and cat, not just those in their centres, but to many more across the UK and around the world.
The campaign launches with a film, directed by Hector Dockrill (Magna Studios), that tells the story of a new member of staff at Battersea and the bond he forms with a nervous rescue dog he helps rehabilitate. As the film goes on, their relationship builds as we see the lengths that he and his colleagues will go to expertly bring her back to full strength, ready to be rehomed. The joyful spot ends by showing how this display of love, effort and expertise exists not just in Battersea’s centres, but is emblematic of everything they do to help dogs and cats across the UK and around the world – demonstrating how We’re All In, For Them.
Alongside versions that will run across BVOD, Social/Digital (including a two-minute cut for Cinema), the campaign is supported by a nationwide OOH and Press plan. 8x executions playfully unpack the many ways that Battersea help dogs and cats, like the expert care they provide in their three UK centres, campaigning to improve the lives of dogs and cats, the online training and advice they provide to owners, and the training and funding they provide to other animal organisations in the UK and across the world.
Sarah Matthews, Director of Marketing and Communications, at Battersea said: “At Battersea we have been using care and expertise to improve the lives of animals for over 160 years. Every day our staff and volunteers go all in for the dogs and cats we support, not just at our centres where we rehabilitate and rehome thousands of animals each year, but across the UK and overseas too through our training, campaigning, funding and more. Our new brand platform and campaign shine a light on our dedication to being here for every dog and cat.”
Ian Heartfield, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at New Commercial Arts added: “Battersea is one of the most loved charities in the world. It has been a privilege to tell the stories of the hard work, love, and specialist skill that goes into taking care of every dog and cat.”
Credits
Brand: Battersea
Campaign Name: We’re All In, For Them
Film Name: The Bond
Agency: New Commercial Arts
BATTERSEA:
Director of Marketing and Communications: Sarah Matthews
Head of Brand & Creative: Harriet Lancashire
Marketing & Brand Lead: Kate Hopkins
Brand Marketing Manager: Georgina King
Brand Marketing Officer: Lizzie Coates
Performance Marketing Lead: Craig Billing
Creative Lead: Joe Mateo
NEW COMMERCIAL ARTS:
Founder/CCO: Ian Heartfield
Creatives, film: Charlotte Prince & Loriley Sessions
Creatives, Print: Alex King & Raymond Chan
Founder/CEO: James Murphy
Head of Client Service: James Derrick
Account Director: Janki Shah
Account Manager: Jeff Baker
Founder/CSO: David Golding
Senior Planner: John Blight
Founder/Head of Production & Operations: Matt Craigie-Atherton
Agency Producer: Olive Andrews
Project Manager: Kristina Evetts
MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD:
Executive Director, Client Team: Gerry Ridgway
Business Director: Jane Ridehalgh
PRODUCTION:
Production Company: Magna Studios
Director: Hector Dockrill
Producer: Theo Hue Williams
Exec Producer: Isobel Conroy
Founder/Exec: James Sorton
DOP: Joel Honeywell
1st AD: Paul McCann
Production Manager: Smera Kumar
Production Assistants: Nerissa Gomez and Daragh McCann
Offline: Stitch Editing
Offline Producer: Sarah Adewunmi / Alice Clarke
Offline Editor: Rich Woolway
Post-Production Company: Electric Theatre Company
Online Producer: Oliver Whitworth
Grade: Jason Wallis
Online/Flame: Bradley Cocksedge
Music & Sound: Mr Pape
Music Supervisor: Chloe Sitton
Track: ‘Home Again’ by Michael Kiwanuka
Sound Design: 750mph
Sound Producer: Tara O’Kelly
Sound Engineer: Giselle Hall
Dolby Mix: Mike Bovill
Production Company: Making Pictures
Photographer: Dan Burn-Forti
Agent: Samantha Thompson
Agent Producer: Anna Freeman
Design: King Henry Soho
Retouching: Marco D’Uva
Post Producer: Cameron Henry
Designers: Christian Tunstall, Mat Wardle and Jasmin Price
Artworker: Bradley Baker