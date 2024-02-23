Battersea_New Commercial Arts_Film_Lead Visual (JPEG)

Battersea unveils its first brand platform and 360 campaign with NCA

The platform ‘We’re All In, For Them’ is led by an emotional short film titled ‘The Bond’

By creative salon

23 February 2024

Battersea, the animal welfare charity, has today unveiled a new brand platform and 360 campaign in its first work by New Commercial Arts, led by an emotional short film titled ‘The Bond’.

The new platform, ‘We’re All In, For Them’, demonstrates the effort, expertise, and care that Battersea gives to every dog and cat, not just those in their centres, but to many more across the UK and around the world.

The campaign launches with a film, directed by Hector Dockrill (Magna Studios), that tells the story of a new member of staff at Battersea and the bond he forms with a nervous rescue dog he helps rehabilitate. As the film goes on, their relationship builds as we see the lengths that he and his colleagues will go to expertly bring her back to full strength, ready to be rehomed. The joyful spot ends by showing how this display of love, effort and expertise exists not just in Battersea’s centres, but is emblematic of everything they do to help dogs and cats across the UK and around the world – demonstrating how We’re All In, For Them.

Alongside versions that will run across BVOD, Social/Digital (including a two-minute cut for Cinema), the campaign is supported by a nationwide OOH and Press plan. 8x executions playfully unpack the many ways that Battersea help dogs and cats, like the expert care they provide in their three UK centres, campaigning to improve the lives of dogs and cats, the online training and advice they provide to owners, and the training and funding they provide to other animal organisations in the UK and across the world.

Sarah Matthews, Director of Marketing and Communications, at Battersea said: “At Battersea we have been using care and expertise to improve the lives of animals for over 160 years. Every day our staff and volunteers go all in for the dogs and cats we support, not just at our centres where we rehabilitate and rehome thousands of animals each year, but across the UK and overseas too through our training, campaigning, funding and more. Our new brand platform and campaign shine a light on our dedication to being here for every dog and cat.”

Ian Heartfield, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at New Commercial Arts added: “Battersea is one of the most loved charities in the world. It has been a privilege to tell the stories of the hard work, love, and specialist skill that goes into taking care of every dog and cat.”

Credits

Brand: Battersea

Campaign Name: We’re All In, For Them

Film Name: The Bond

Agency: New Commercial Arts

BATTERSEA:

Director of Marketing and Communications: Sarah Matthews

Head of Brand & Creative: Harriet Lancashire

Marketing & Brand Lead: Kate Hopkins

Brand Marketing Manager: Georgina King

Brand Marketing Officer: Lizzie Coates

Performance Marketing Lead: Craig Billing

Creative Lead: Joe Mateo

NEW COMMERCIAL ARTS:

Founder/CCO: Ian Heartfield

Creatives, film: Charlotte Prince & Loriley Sessions

Creatives, Print: Alex King & Raymond Chan

Founder/CEO: James Murphy

Head of Client Service: James Derrick

Account Director: Janki Shah

Account Manager: Jeff Baker

Founder/CSO: David Golding

Senior Planner: John Blight

Founder/Head of Production & Operations: Matt Craigie-Atherton

Agency Producer: Olive Andrews

Project Manager: Kristina Evetts

MANNING GOTTLIEB OMD:

Executive Director, Client Team: Gerry Ridgway

Business Director: Jane Ridehalgh

PRODUCTION:

Production Company: Magna Studios

Director: Hector Dockrill

Producer: Theo Hue Williams

Exec Producer: Isobel Conroy

Founder/Exec: James Sorton

DOP: Joel Honeywell

1st AD: Paul McCann

Production Manager: Smera Kumar

Production Assistants: Nerissa Gomez and Daragh McCann

Offline: Stitch Editing

Offline Producer: Sarah Adewunmi / Alice Clarke

Offline Editor: Rich Woolway

Post-Production Company: Electric Theatre Company

Online Producer: Oliver Whitworth

Grade: Jason Wallis

Online/Flame: Bradley Cocksedge

Music & Sound: Mr Pape

Music Supervisor: Chloe Sitton

Track: ‘Home Again’ by Michael Kiwanuka

Sound Design: 750mph

Sound Producer: Tara O’Kelly

Sound Engineer: Giselle Hall

Dolby Mix: Mike Bovill

Production Company: Making Pictures

Photographer: Dan Burn-Forti

Agent: Samantha Thompson

Agent Producer: Anna Freeman

Design: King Henry Soho

Retouching: Marco D’Uva

Post Producer: Cameron Henry

Designers: Christian Tunstall, Mat Wardle and Jasmin Price

Artworker: Bradley Baker

