New Commercial Arts: doing it differently (again)

What’s immediately obvious is that although the number of founders is greater (six versus Adam & Eve’s four), the agency is of course smaller. By their own admission Adam & Eve (and then adam&eveDDB following its acquisition by Omnicom) was huge – whereas NCA has all the buzz of a start-up, albeit a well-resourced one. The reason to go again was therefore both emotional and strategic.

“I think we became probably too distant from the day to day work [at a&eDDB],” says Murphy. “We were basically doing management HR the whole time. And we wanted to get back on to working with clients. So that was the emotional reason for doing it. And then I think the more strategic reason, we'd realised that there was a way of taking strict strategy and creative thinking much further than just advertising because people experience brands through digital channels, and their smartphones and apps and so on. And that experience of more entire customer journeys made us believe there was a gap for a new model.” New Commercial Arts was born with an emphasis on each of the words in its name to meet the needs of brands seeking to fulfil each aspect of the customer journey.

Murphy acknowledges that NCA isn’t the first agency to try and connect the touchpoints of the customer journey – from user experience to brand advertising – but what set NCA apart from the outset was that it was being done under one roof and with a tight-knit team.

“In holding companies, it's siloed…. CX is simply seen as a cross selling opportunity. It's not seen as ‘this is the right thing to do’. And because you're often selling a separate silo, a separate line of business with its own P&L, it means that the result for the client often isn't building a solution that's exactly right for them. It's building a solution that's right for the agency group,”` he says.

Golding adds: “[In holding companies] the communications and brand people weren't thinking about what they were saying through the lens of customer experience or customer journey." He adds that brand promises were therefore disconnected from the actual consumer experience .

Recognising that the link between advertising and sales isn’t a linear one (factors such as distribution, price point and format all come into play) might not sound revolutionary, but it’s noticeable how in the past agencies just focussed on the ‘promotion’ part of their relationship with brand owners. It’s something that clearly frustrated Golding.

“There are more and more chief customer officers that are coming in in certain enlightened companies, and they are less about marketing - they have a bigger control oversight: the website and the app and distribution and in-store look and feel, and those sorts of things,” he says. This means that they are responsible for more than just managing the relationship with their ad agency. He continues: “So actually giving them a bit of a one-stop-shop, that makes us on the hook as much as they are.”

While Murphy and Golding’s creds were already well-established on the national and global stage with their success at Adam & Eve (and later adam&eveDDB), finding the other partners to bring the one-stop-shop proposition was another matter. They had worked alongside NCA’s CX guru Rob Curran when he was at Wunderman and both agencies shared the Lloyds account; director of production and operations Matt Craigie-Atherton and artistic director Nicole Hofer had previously worked with the pair as some of the first employees at Adam & Eve. And the chief creative officer Ian Heartfield joined from BBH.

Hofer says that having worked at Adam & Eve from the start helped steel herself for the new venture. “[When it launched] Adam & Eve was so small - I think 10 people in St. Martin's Lane. So it was nice to remember back to this energy of a start-up, where you work so differently and you work so fast, and where creativity happens so organically. It was just nice to remember back to those days when we started this adventure.”

For Craigie-Atherton, the fact that NCA launched during the pandemic and in the thick of lockdown meant that they all had to learn to collaborate from day one, albeit remotely, while Hofer thinks that in some small way the fact that NCA was founded in adversity, when every agency was forced to WFH, worked to its advantage. “It was a benefit for us because we looked like every other agency on screen on our teams pitch,” she points out.

Heartfield’s journey to NCA came from a phone call from Murphy and Golding. “As you could expect, when you get a phone call from these two – and with what they've done - you're going to take it. We realised we're aligned on lots of things, not least the idea for the model for this agency. I think we're also very aligned on a belief that the industry was not making work that was working, and losing sight of what we're supposed to be doing. And then it just sounded a very exciting proposition,” he says.

With the founders in place, clients were the obvious next step – and the founding client was Halifax. “It was in some senses a lucky bounce, because as we were shaping the model that we wanted to do it really aligned with Halifax's ambitions,” says Murphy. "Catherine [Kehoe], at Lloyds Banking Group, was evolving into a chief customer officer role. The impression that we got was she was thinking: ‘OK this is an interesting agency model that suits the way my role - and the role of my team - is growing. Why don't we give it a run on Halifax?’. I mean, it was interesting that it was Halifax not Lloyds, in the sense of we could sort of prototype our offer. In the end, we ended up doing customer experience, diagnosis and design work on Lloyds as well. But that came later.”