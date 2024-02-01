A big bang in adland: how Atomic London was born

Creative Salon: You celebrated your 10th anniversary last year. Would you ever do ‘this’ all over again?

Jon Goulding: There’s definitely loads of things I would do differently, but I don't have any regrets because I made the best decision at the time based on the information available. Like all people that run their own business, however, we could have gotten twice as far in the same time and made half the mistakes. It’s definitely tough on your mental fitness. As everyone says, the highs are high, the lows are low and they can all happen in one afternoon.

The real thing I didn’t necessarily expect to happen is that when I was working for someone else I was incredibly stressed - running around constantly, being barked at by people, on flights all the time - but when I started my own business, I had the pressure but not the stress. It's a very different feeling. It’s the pressure of wanting to succeed and not wanting to fail. It feels a bit like when you first have kids and you realise you’re going to worry about them forever. There are days that I'll cope with that better than others. But there’s no stress because when you get something wrong there’s no one to tell. It’s an internal pressure as opposed to external stress. It takes a while to get used to it.

How has your idea of success changed over the years?

When we started, we had a slightly different idea of what we wanted to do. We didn't want to start an ad agency and sell it to a network five years later and get our old jobs back, having fought so hard to get out. I was still quite young when we launched Atomic so I used to think it was a miracle that we were airborne.

We deliberately wanted to do something that was not like the other startups at the time, which was ad agencies with three founders - even though that was a route to success. This meant we had to be twice as committed to prove a real meaningfulness of what we started. How will we be truly different? It's taken a lot longer and a lot more business acumen to achieve that because you can't just do that organically. You've got to invest money. What we've done in the last 12 months, I would have done four or five years ago, if I'd known what I knew now. The lessons I’ve learnt are overcommit, borrow money, be bolder and quicker, even if it feels scary, because it will come good, particularly if you're trying to be more distinctive.

One of the biggest moments for me was also getting access to people who are very experienced investors or business growth people because they’re very hard to come by in the independent agency sphere. We get exposed to experts in advertising and other disciplines, but there's very few commercially driven entrepreneurs. Finding that someone is a massive untapped opportunity because they can help business owners behave like entrepreneurs, not just think like them. Despite the feeling when you start that there’s far fewer people around you, you can only be successful with those types of people around you. You can’t be successful on your own.

You had a very busy end of 2023 with the launch of Altitude and Supernova - did you know when you first started how the shape of advertising might change?

The shape of advertising is always changing. In truth, in our first five years the original premise was that our clients wanted really great creativity and they wanted it joined up. That was enough to get us on lots of pitches. We had to over commit.

As the creative agency market really started to shape shift - in the last three years it shape-shifted immeasurably - you realise that it’s never changing back. It's not like it would be three years of a difficult economy and that it would just bounce back. It’s a necessity now to invest in areas such as Supernova and Altitude because no creative agency is going to rebound when the economy improves. The landscape has changed in that it was once about being distinctive and it's now about accepting that this is the new business that we're all in.

Tell us about one great success story that defines who you are as a business?

Winning Homebase was a really, really big moment and a turning point for us, because it was the first time that a big high street brand - for us at least - said: ‘The way you genuinely care about how this works across our whole ecosystem is so palpably different.’ It was the first time that a major brand and retailer in that space admitted that they were no longer interested in multiple agencies. It was a real affirmation of where we thought things were going. Now, every single enterprise level brand recognises the need to reduce complexity and get their agencies to work better together. And we did some of our best work and won awards around marketing effectiveness not just creative effectiveness. We had one of the best-rated Christmas ads, despite it being one of the lowest spends. We emptied our entire toolkit of the way we do things to improve the entire customer journey. It was a really big transformational case.