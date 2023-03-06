A diverse and comprehensive offering: Atomic's 2023

With a refreshed creative department now bedded in and showing results, Atomic's mission to build brands in the age of performance continued with some interesting new acquisitions and launches across the past twelve months.

We caught up with Jon Goulding for his take on the year.

Jon Goulding, CEO, on Atomic's 2023:

What three words would you use to describe 2023?

Invigorating

Bittersweet

Transformative

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

2023 seemed to be the year that the whole industry and press were obsessed with crystal ball gazing about the future of creative agencies and the creative service business as a whole. Atomic spent 2023 doing more than talking, making some big changes to our offering in response to our clients’ changing needs. So it’s no coincidence that Atomic’s acquisition, and subsequent launch of social creator agency Supernova has happened parallel to the Creator Economy boom.

Supernova, and our performance marketing agency Atomic Altitude, are both off to a flying start. New doors have opened to us and we can see increasing appetite for the way we build high performing brands using creative height in combination with proper through-funnel creative capability, found generally only in the bigger, creative network agencies. We’ve won several new clients including Clearscore and Back Market and we’re pitching against the very best agencies in the industry. All of this, coupled with some award wins for heycar! and Greater Anglia, adds up to a decent year against a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

I’m proudest of our ability to make bold moves this year, as a whole agency team given the backdrop of such economic hardship. It’s normal for agencies to ‘hunker down’ when things get tricky and wait for the market to ‘bounce back’. But the team at a whole agency level have been brilliant, and focusing on brilliant work for clients but in all kinds of new shapes and sizes. It’s exciting to see multi-disciplinary teams sitting round the same table, working on the same brief. It’s proof that our agency model, the Atomic Orbit, is delivering connected creativity with significant better results for clients. Our work for challenger brand Yeastie Boys was not just a creative triumph but an exemplar of how this new way of working can help scale-up brands challenge and beat the market leaders at their own game.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Managing the pressure of a fourth year of economic crisis inflicted upon you by factors out of your control is not easy and it’s hard to get people to ‘go again’. Our part of the industry is going through a revolution and we need to look through the lens of opportunity to find new areas of growth and run towards these with energy and enthusiasm.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Well, we’ve made it through yet another challenging year and we’re finishing 2023 with a positive outlook. The foundations have been laid to ensure we have a brilliant start to 2024, with an extremely healthy new business pipeline and clear growth focus. Our offer is resonating strongly with prospects and clients, adding weight to our ability to build brands in the age of performance. We’re also attracting some great talent and will soon be announcing our new strategic lead from one of the industry’s best creative shops.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Far fewer hours and column inches talking about how adland needs to find its voice and influence again and more time dedicated to showcasing those who are already doing it. I can’t think of another industry that talks itself down more than adland and that just feels like the opposite of what we’re supposed to be experts at doing!