Greater Anglia taps into 'Alice in Wonderland' in Christmas campaign
Created by Atomic London, the festive ad builds on the success of the train operator's 'Where Wonder Starts' integrated brand campaign
24 November 2023
Greater Anglia, the train operating company covering London and East Anglia, has launched a festive 30-second spot titled ‘The Wonder of Christmas’. Created by independent creative agency Atomic London, the ad is inspired by the whimsical adventures of 'Alice in Wonderland,' following the success of their imaginative 'Where Wonder Starts' integrated brand campaign that launched in the summer.
The ad aims to increase brand awareness and encourage people in the East Anglia region to travel by train this Christmas to benefit from the ease, comfort, and joy of travelling with Greater Anglia. The spot will be seen across TV, OOH, digital, social, and owned media channels, immersing viewers in the wonder of Christmas travel with Greater Anglia.
Building on the narrative of the previous campaign, the Christmas ad extends the story of curiosity-led adventures with the Greater Anglia Hare. This time, the animated Hare goes on a seasonal escapade, guiding viewers through the magical Christmas destinations of East Anglia and London and into the cosy hearths of family homes.
The Hare, Greater Anglia's emblematic figure, symbolises the swift and liberating experience of train travel with the brand. The campaign draws viewers into a yuletide narrative where the Hare becomes a festive guide, highlighting the festive destinations along Greater Anglia’s routes.
David Metherell, Head of Commercial Development at Greater Anglia, said: "The introduction of the ‘Where Wonder Starts’ campaign marked a new direction for our marketing efforts. With this festive campaign, we aim to build on that momentum, inviting new and returning customers to experience the comfort and convenience of our trains. Whether it’s visiting family, Christmas shopping or enjoying one of the many festive activities in London, Cambridge or Norwich, travelling by Greater Anglia makes it easier to enjoy the moments you love this season”.
John Cherry, Executive Creative Director from Atomic, added: "Building on the success of 'Where Wonder Starts', we've captured the essence of Christmas in East Anglia. It’s more than just travel; it’s about the magical experiences along the way, made better by the convenience and pleasure of train travel during the hectic Christmas period."
