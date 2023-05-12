Atomic London and Yeastie Boys petition to let New Zealand Into Eurovision
The campaign includes the launch of a Kiwi pop song
12 May 2023
Kiwi beer brand Yeastie Boys is leading the charge on a campaign urging Eurovision countries to “open up and let NZ inside the EU”. Atomic London has created the campaign.
Yeastie Boys, the world’s smallest multinational beer company, founded in New Zealand and now also brewing in the UK wants to highlight why the country should be in the competition, poking fun at Australia’s inclusion in the contest and inviting fellow New Zealand pals to launch the first ever official unofficial Eurovision entry.
The official/unofficial single has been launched in partnership with Two Hearts, a Kiwi comedy pop-duo consisting of Laura Daniel (vocals) and Joseph Moore (beats/occasional vocals), whose arena-sized concert shows have been performed in medium-sized theaters and comedy venues across NZ, Australia, and the UK.
Launched on social as well as a series of events taking place across London and Liverpool, the campaign is also backed by PR with coverage in multiple publications including The Mirror, The Metro, and showing on Sky breakfast news next Thursday.
The song is downloadable on Spotify.
Holly Bodle, Brand Manager, Yeastie Boys said: “As a New Zealand craft brewer this campaign is a love letter to everything we stand for; great beer, uplifting music, inclusivity, and the famous Kiwi sense of humour! We brought the beer, Atomic brought the ideas and Two Hearts brought the keyboards. Together our campaign is enabling us to grow our brand awareness and achieve cut-through in a crowded beer market.”
Louise Rudaizky, Managing Partner, Atomic London said: “This campaign embodies why we work in this industry - to entertain, build fame and engagement for our brands, and have a bit of fun whilst we are doing it. Working with Yeastie Boys and their team has been fantastic, their bravery and belief to do something different has led to great work and even better results.”
Credits:
Brand: Yeastie Boys
Holly Bodle – KBE Drinks, Brand Manager
Jacob Thompson – KBE Drinks, Marketing Executive
Emily Benton – KBE Drinks, Marketing Assistant
Stu McKinlay – Yeastie Boys Founder
Alister Smith - Head of Sales
ECD – John Cherry
Creative Directors – Matt Crump & Gav McReady
Junior Creative – Sam Isaacs
Account Director – Joe Bowen-Hall
Agency Producer – Charlie Berry
Senior strategist – Fred Schjottz
Lyrics – Two Hearts
Sound & Video Production – Two Hearts
Senior Editor / Motion Graphics Designer – Andrew Pooley
Editor / Motion Graphics Designer – Alberto Falcone
Head of Design – Loty Ray
Design – Katy Needham
Design – Usamah Qaiser
Grade & Colourist – Creep