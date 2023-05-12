Atomic London and Yeastie Boys petition to let New Zealand Into Eurovision

Yeastie Boys, the world’s smallest multinational beer company, founded in New Zealand and now also brewing in the UK wants to highlight why the country should be in the competition, poking fun at Australia’s inclusion in the contest and inviting fellow New Zealand pals to launch the first ever official unofficial Eurovision entry.

The official/unofficial single has been launched in partnership with Two Hearts , a Kiwi comedy pop-duo consisting of Laura Daniel (vocals) and Joseph Moore (beats/occasional vocals), whose arena-sized concert shows have been performed in medium-sized theaters and comedy venues across NZ, Australia, and the UK.

Launched on social a s well as a series of events taking place across London and Liverpool, the campaign is also backed by PR with coverage in multiple publications including The Mirror , The Metro, and showing on Sky breakfast news next Thursday.

The song is downloadable on Spotify .

Holly Bodle, Brand Manager, Yeastie Boys said: “As a New Zealand craft brewer this campaign is a love letter to everything we stand for; great beer, uplifting music, inclusivity, and the famous Kiwi sense of humour! We brought the beer, Atomic brought the ideas and Two Hearts brought the keyboards. Together our campaign is enabling us to grow our brand awareness and achieve cut-through in a crowded beer market.”

Louise Rudaizky, Managing Partner, Atomic London said: “This campaign embodies why we work in this industry - to entertain, build fame and engagement for our brands, and have a bit of fun whilst we are doing it. Working with Yeastie Boys and their team has been fantastic, their bravery and belief to do something different has led to great work and even better results.”