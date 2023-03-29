Networks vs indies: John Cherry on process, people and proactivity

John Cherry joined Atomic London as joint executive creative director in January to work alongside Katy Sumption who runs its social and activation capabilities.

He has worked on both sides of the independent/network agency fence with stints at Wieden & Kennedy, Mother, Fallon, JWT and VCCP. His work includes the Stella Artois 'Smooth originals' campaign, which won a Cannes Gold Lion in 2009.

We caught up and found out how these different environments impact creative output, which Cherry prefers and why he believes in Atomic's potential and leadership team.

He also talks about the importance of embedding play into the creative process and being reactively spontaneous as a way of allowing the best work to emerge.

Does the creative process and output differ in an independent agency compared to a network one?

I’m not saying anything new here, but when it comes to developing and making work, the smaller size of independents beats network agencies hands down. There are business processes at networks built to log every minute and bill clients for as much as possible.

But those processes tend to encroach on ideas, slow things down, get in the way of people using their initiative, and suck momentum and energy out of a project. Too many people are required to say ‘yes’ to the simplest of ideas to allow the job to get going. In contrast, at independents, there’s more responsibility and onus on getting an idea done.

Do you prefer it, and if so why?

Some people work best at network agencies, and some work best at independents. It’s down to what structure gets the best out of people.

In my experience, I find independents provide more freedom for creative thinking.

Great independent agencies care about their people and culture and, as a result, are more fun but even they aren’t invulnerable to talent leaving behind agency life altogether – something proven in today’s great talent exodus.

We’re in a creative industry where everyone is doing more work, but only creating ideas sporadically. The days when a team would make nine to ten campaigns a year seem unbelievably distant.

Lockdown has exasperated the fun of working in advertising. The work will always seem harder when a detailed, locked process halts the ideas you’re excited about rather than add to them. Elongating the time it takes to make something means taking longer to sign something off, which eventually means it will be less likely that the work gets made. That’s considerably under stress at networks.

I’m a great believer that the enjoyment, energy and fun people have in developing the work seeps into it (and I include clients in that creative development process).

What work that you've created from both sides are you most proud of - and how (if at all) do those differences manifest themselves within them?

I’ve been lucky enough to work at some of the best agencies and had the best times with really talented people. What stands out is how fun, fulfilling and rewarding collaborating was.

The best work is always effortless and enjoyable, hard but fulfilling. Relaunching Stella Artois at Mother was tough, we were expected to create new great work inspired by what had been previously done. Despite the obstacles we encountered, it all came together when we focused the visuals on the 1960s European jet-set. We had some of the world’s best directors, photographers and illustrators itching to contribute - the likes of Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola who approached us to say they’d be up for doing something for the brand. Of course, that motivated us to write the script immediately.

My favourite piece of work was an immersive experience we wrote with PunchDrunk called the Night Chauffeur. Pub customers rode in chauffeur-driven Citroens, starting and ending their night at their local watering holes as part of a film noir-inspired evening. People loved it and Stella Artois actually commissioned this activation for their Christmas party. Stood outside the pub hearing that people were truly excited by your work, that was special.