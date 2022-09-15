Papa Johns launches Planet Chorizo campaign
Atomic London is behind the pizza brand's latest work
15 September 2022
Papa Johns is at it again. Last year the brand went viral when they decided to swap usual-suspect mozzarella on their pizzas for the nation’s favourite cheddar. To celebrate this limited-time-offering, Papa Johns are launching you to ‘Planet Chorizo’ – a glamazon world of fashion, flavour and of course, chorizo.
The spot, created by Atomic London with production house Sticker Studios, takes stylistic inspiration from popular shows Euphoria and Sex Education, tapping in to the current Gen-Z obsession with space-age fashion and make-up and combining it with the out-of-this-world flavour of chorizo.
Directed by Dan French, the film opens on a hero girl reaching for a slice of the delicious chorizo pizza shown on her TV screen, only to be sucked inside and transported via vortex to Planet Chorizo. The chorizo-fied planet is part smoky landscape, part meat jungle and inhabited with a number of glamorously intergalactic aliens.
Gen-Z are regarded as the the most experiemental flavour generation, constantly seeking bigger and bolder food experiences. Chorizo – a trending food of 2022 - was therefore the perfect new ingredient to follow on from the successful Cheddar and Fresh Soul ranges, and further strengthens Papa Johns’ Better Ingredients. Better Pizza commitment to recipe innovation and food superiority.
Jo Blundell, VP of International Marketing at Papa Johns, comments: “Our latest Chorizo campaign is another example of our global strategy to elevate premium ingredients, which has seen positive commercial impact last year when we launched Cheddar and Pulled Meats. We know Gen Zs love to experiment with flavour, so we look forward to taking them to Planet Chorizo to explore the exciting tastes, colours and beauty of this spicy sausage.”
The campaign, in collaboration with Highlight PR, is being launched across social, content, PR and Papa Johns POS globally throughout autumn.
Creative credits:
Brand: Papa Johns
Client: Jo Blundell, Lawrence Felice
ECD: Katy Sumption
Creatives: Aoife O’Leary & Karolina Kezdi
Agency Producer: Madeleine Martinez
Senior Account Director: Dan Taylor
Account Manager: Olivia McDaid
---
Director: Dan French
Production Company: Sticker Studios
Executive Producer: Harleymoon Kemp
Producer: Edward Whelan
DP: Ben Cotgrove
Editor: Dan French
Sound Designer: Marcos Gerez
Colourist: Richard Fearon
Colour Producer: Bruce Langfield
VFX: Liam Blenkinsop & Jakob Thorhallsson
Post Producer: Ed Whelan
PR Agency: Highlight PR