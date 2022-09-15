Papa Johns launches Planet Chorizo campaign

The spot, created by Atomic London with production house Sticker Studios, takes stylistic inspiration from popular shows Euphoria and Sex Education, tapping in to the current Gen-Z obsession with space-age fashion and make-up and combining it with the out-of-this-world flavour of chorizo.

Directed by Dan French, the film opens on a hero girl reaching for a slice of the delicious chorizo pizza shown on her TV screen, only to be sucked inside and transported via vortex to Planet Chorizo. The chorizo-fied planet is part smoky landscape, part meat jungle and inhabited with a number of glamorously intergalactic aliens.

Gen-Z are regarded as the the most experiemental flavour generation, constantly seeking bigger and bolder food experiences. Chorizo – a trending food of 2022 - was therefore the perfect new ingredient to follow on from the successful Cheddar and Fresh Soul ranges, and further strengthens Papa Johns’ Better Ingredients. Better Pizza commitment to recipe innovation and food superiority.

Jo Blundell, VP of International Marketing at Papa Johns, comments: “Our latest Chorizo campaign is another example of our global strategy to elevate premium ingredients, which has seen positive commercial impact last year when we launched Cheddar and Pulled Meats. We know Gen Zs love to experiment with flavour, so we look forward to taking them to Planet Chorizo to explore the exciting tastes, colours and beauty of this spicy sausage.”

The campaign, in collaboration with Highlight PR, is being launched across social, content, PR and Papa Johns POS globally throughout autumn.

Creative credits:

Brand: Papa Johns

Client: Jo Blundell, Lawrence Felice

ECD: Katy Sumption

Creatives: Aoife O’Leary & Karolina Kezdi

Agency Producer: Madeleine Martinez

Senior Account Director: Dan Taylor

Account Manager: Olivia McDaid

---

Director: Dan French

Production Company: Sticker Studios

Executive Producer: Harleymoon Kemp

Producer: Edward Whelan

DP: Ben Cotgrove

Editor: Dan French

Sound Designer: Marcos Gerez

Colourist: Richard Fearon

Colour Producer: Bruce Langfield

VFX: Liam Blenkinsop & Jakob Thorhallsson

Post Producer: Ed Whelan

PR Agency: Highlight PR