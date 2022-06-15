Elgato empowers content creators in campaign by Atomic
New work celebrates the reasons we create
15 June 2022
Elgato, the specialist in content creation tech, has launched its first brand campaign celebrating the amplification of creativity.
The brand is on a mission to empower the next generation of content creators, large and small, with technology that enhances, defines and perfects their output. It champions the reasons we create as much as the final output itself.
Elgato appointed Atomic London to lead creative marketing campaigns following a three-way pitch back in November.
The attitudinal spot, created by Atomic London and directed by Josh Cohen with Sticker Studios, celebrates individuality and personal story-telling and stars global content creators such as F1 star Lando Norris, gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make-up artist Djarii, musician Mr Gregles and podcasters The Nerd Council.
Content creation has become the main form of self expression for a rising generation, with many looking to grow their communities and take their output to the next level.
Michelle Ferniza, Senior Marketing Manager at Elgato, says: "Everyone has something worth sharing with the world. Content creation has allowed millions of people to do just that. Giving them a place to share their passions and their purpose.It might still be a foreign concept to many, but it's here to stay. And as the lines between physical and virtual worlds blur, one thing will always remain the same – everybody has it in them to create greatness.
"Create Greatness" is a rallying cry to empower and enable creators and unite communities. Moving the inevitable hurdles out of the way so that creativity has room to thrive."
Katy Sumption, Executive Creative Dirtector at Atomic London, says: “The world of content creation is still widely misunderstood by a larger audience. Only those who make, truly understand the passion and the ‘why’ that drives them to hours of hard work online. It’s a desire to express themselves in different forms and share different sides of themselves, and we wanted to create an emotion led piece that captures that essence.”
The work is the first to run from the brand and will run across social and digital in numerous global markets.
CREDITS
Client: Elgato
Senior Marketing Manager: Michelle Ferniza
Agency: Atomic London
Executive Creative Director: Katy Sumption
Creative: Matt Crump, Gav McReady
Agency Producer: Alex Coxhill
Managing Director: Louise Rudaizky
Account Director: Catherine Martyn
Senior Strategist: Randell Beckford
Production House: Sticker Studios
Director: Josh Cohen
DOP: Joe Douglas
Executive Producer: Harleymoon Kemp
Editor: Geej Ower
VFX: Jakob Thorhallsson
Grade: Tim Smith @ No. 8
Design: Loty Ray
Editing: Andrew Poole, Atomic London