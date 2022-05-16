Star Alliance connects world in 25th anniversary campaign
Global airline alliance, Star Alliance, releases campaign through Atomic London celebrating 25 years of connecting people across the globe
16 May 2022
The campaign consists of a 6-minute documentary-style film, created by Atomic London and produced by Armoury London with director William Williamson, that reveals the struggle faced by many in performance and creative industries during the pandemic, and the incredible impact of reconnecting with each other and the world since.
Created in collaboration with Kenneth Tindall, Resident Choreographer and Digital Director of Northern Ballet, the film opens with Tindall teaching ballet dancers from across the globe via Zoom – with all the challenges and frustrations this brings. We are also introduced to the music composer Venus Ex Machina, who uses the latest digital technology to create her innovative sound.
The cast are finally connected via Star Alliance’s member airlines in Rio de Janeiro, where they are able to rehearse in-person and be inspired by each other and the stunning locations around them. As Tindall says, ‘This chance to connect live, in-person […] is appreciated in a new way.’
The film ends with the sensational performance ‘Better Together’, proving that when we come together, greatness happens.
Sidharth Grover, Marketing & Communications Director at Star Alliance said: “With a robust global network, Star Alliance has enabled human connections across the world for 25 years. As the world opens up and we announce our silver jubilee, we wanted to celebrate the resuming of connections with something unique and impactful. Our new campaign is a visual treat, but more importantly it romances the greatness that happens when people come together.”
The work is the first to run under the new brand platform ‘Together. Better. Connected’ created by Atomic London and will run on social and digital as well as numerous airport placements.
Credits:
Brand: Star Alliance
Creative Directors: Matt Welch & Simon Welch
Producer: Alex Coxhill
Business Director: Katie Salt & Solomon Gauthier
Strategy Director: Stephanie Taddeo
Account Manager: Olivia McDaid
---
Production House: Armoury London
Director: William Williamson
Executive Producer: Matt Hichens
Producer: James McLaughlin
Production Manager: Hannah Bilverstone
DOP: Adric Watson
Service Company: Andrez Castillho & Chicão Fill @ Brazil Films
Editor: Joe Walton @ The White House
Colourist: Lewis Crossfield @ Time Based Arts
Sound: Miles Henry @ GCRS
---
Performance:
Choreographer: Kenneth Tindall
Dancers: Ayami Miyata, Amanda Assucena & Alexei Orlenco
Composer: Venus Ex Machina