Star Alliance connects world in 25th anniversary campaign

Created in collaboration with Kenneth Tindall, Resident Choreographer and Digital Director of Northern Ballet, the film opens with Tindall teaching ballet dancers from across the globe via Zoom – with all the challenges and frustrations this brings. We are also introduced to the music composer Venus Ex Machina, who uses the latest digital technology to create her innovative sound.

The cast are finally connected via Star Alliance’s member airlines in Rio de Janeiro, where they are able to rehearse in-person and be inspired by each other and the stunning locations around them. As Tindall says, ‘This chance to connect live, in-person […] is appreciated in a new way.’

The film ends with the sensational performance ‘Better Together’, proving that when we come together, greatness happens.

Sidharth Grover, Marketing & Communications Director at Star Alliance said: “With a robust global network, Star Alliance has enabled human connections across the world for 25 years. As the world opens up and we announce our silver jubilee, we wanted to celebrate the resuming of connections with something unique and impactful. Our new campaign is a visual treat, but more importantly it romances the greatness that happens when people come together.”

The work is the first to run under the new brand platform ‘Together. Better. Connected’ created by Atomic London and will run on social and digital as well as numerous airport placements.

Credits:

Brand: Star Alliance

Creative Directors: Matt Welch & Simon Welch

Producer: Alex Coxhill

Business Director: Katie Salt & Solomon Gauthier

Strategy Director: Stephanie Taddeo

Account Manager: Olivia McDaid

---

Production House: Armoury London

Director: William Williamson

Executive Producer: Matt Hichens

Producer: James McLaughlin

Production Manager: Hannah Bilverstone

DOP: Adric Watson

Service Company: Andrez Castillho & Chicão Fill @ Brazil Films

Editor: Joe Walton @ The White House

Colourist: Lewis Crossfield @ Time Based Arts

Sound: Miles Henry @ GCRS

---

Performance:

Choreographer: Kenneth Tindall

Dancers: Ayami Miyata, Amanda Assucena & Alexei Orlenco

Composer: Venus Ex Machina