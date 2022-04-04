Heycar Reimagines a Hip Hop Classic in New Creative By Atomic

heycar offers a flexible way to buy your next quality car, either through a trusted dealer, or through its new online service, allowing customers to order a car directly to their door from the comfort of their home.

The brand, backed by Volkswagen Group, Volkswagen Financial Services and Daimler Mobility, Allianz and Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank & Services seeks to solidify its place in car buyers’ minds in a market that has seen exponential growth over the last few years.

The 30 second TV spot - directed by J. Marlow and produced by Outsider - dramatises just how good this feels. A charismatic rapper delivers a heycar anthem remake of Naughty by Nature’s ‘Hip Hop Hooray’, using the brand name ‘heycar’ as the hero piece to grow awareness and showcase the different ways you can buy with heycar. As the track builds, we see our rapper emerging in a cloud of smoke from a delivery truck, and then in a car dealership where the dealers have been swept along by the feel-good energy.

Katy Sumption, ECD at Atomic London says “Increasingly the online car market has become overwhelmingly competitive with fight for attention and stand out being one of the trickiest battles brands such as heycar face. We needed a creative concept that would drive fame, distinctiveness and create strong brand memory structures. This remix of Naughty by Nature’s absolute classic ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ allowed us to do just that and very importantly bring some much-needed, feel-good joy to our target audience. To add, the natural lyrical repeat of the brand name became a gift, allowing us to create the awareness and recognition heycar needed to separate them from the competition. Uplifting and positive across every touchpoint we hope people get as much joy from the campaign as we truly had making it.”

Charlotte Ford, head of brand marketing & engagement at heycar says “We are incredibly excited about the launch of our new brand campaign, it really feels like heycar as a brand is stepping into a new and exciting phase. That advert itself perfectly encapsulates everything about the brand, with a relentlessly upbeat and feel-good vibe, and of course – a song that we’re confident will be stuck in peoples’ heads for a long time to come. We can’t wait for this exciting platform to launch, setting the scene for an exciting year for brand activity as we enter this new era for heycar.”

The campaign is due to go live from 4th April across TV, BVOD, Radio, Social, Digital, and OOH.

Credits:

Brand: heycar

Client: Maren Coleman, Tracy Woods, Charlotte Ford, Sandy Tea, Claudia Kampmann

ECD: Katy Sumption

Creative: Matt Crump & Gav McReady

Agency Producer: Madeleine Martinez

Account Director: Dan Taylor

Account Manager: Olivia McDaid

Senior Strategist: Randell Beckford

Production Company: Outsider

Director: J Marlow

Producer: Steve Elgar

DOP: Simon Chaudoir

Photography: Hanina @ A&R Creative

Editing: Work Editorial

Post Production: Absolute Post

Music licensed and Mastered: Major Tom

Sound Design: Jungle Studio