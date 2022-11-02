MandM Direct launches new 'Click. Save. Style.' platform by Atomic London
In its second brand campaign, MandM Direct shows how savings on big brands are just one click away
02 November 2022
The social first campaign, created by Atomic London alongside production house Sticker Studios shows a mix of people of all ages working their style in their own unique way. From playing football in the street, to partying with the family. The film transitions quickly from scene to scene, showcasing the wide variety of products on offer at MandM Direct, from sportswear, streetwear, and fashion brands.
As part of the spot, the Click. Save. Style. platform was turned into a catchy track with an electronic beat and computerised voice, taking influence from social channels like TikTok and Instagram reels.
The fashion and sportwear market is highly saturated with brands offering the latest looks, but too often style comes with a big price tag. Now more relevant than ever, MandM Direct are communicating the great value and variety of their products to help big brands become more accessible. So, whether you’re scoring a goal, partying, posing or chilling – MandM Direct have something for you.
Tom Goode, Customer & E-Commerce Director said: ‘We are incredibly proud of our new creative and feel it is a big leap on from anything we have done before in quality and in terms of communicating our proposition - Big Brands at Low Prices. This is a significant first step to building brand MandM and helping to drive our growth in the UK and Europe.’
The full campaign launches across all social platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook and will also feature a Christmas edit filled with decorations and accompanied by a Christmas version of the track.
