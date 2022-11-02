MandM Direct launches new 'Click. Save. Style.' platform by Atomic London

As part of the spot, the Click. Save. Style. platform was turned into a catchy track with an electronic beat and computerised voice, taking influence from social channels like TikTok and Instagram reels.

The fashion and sportwear market is highly saturated with brands offering the latest looks, but too often style comes with a big price tag. Now more relevant than ever, MandM Direct are communicating the great value and variety of their products to help big brands become more accessible. So, whether you’re scoring a goal, partying, posing or chilling – MandM Direct have something for you.

Tom Goode, Customer & E-Commerce Director said: ‘We are incredibly proud of our new creative and feel it is a big leap on from anything we have done before in quality and in terms of communicating our proposition - Big Brands at Low Prices. This is a significant first step to building brand MandM and helping to drive our growth in the UK and Europe.’

The full campaign launches across all social platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook and will also feature a Christmas edit filled with decorations and accompanied by a Christmas version of the track.

