New creative leadership and a focus on staff wellbeing: Atomic's 2022

A new building, new proposition and new branding gave tonnes of new energy to the team not least because we’ve been able to meaningfully create a space that people want to spend time which we all know is the magic but intangible extra ingredient for creativity. Something we know a lot of agencies are struggling with.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

It’s hard to pinpoint one thing. But the agency leadership team have been superb this year. We have big creative ambitions for the agency but like all creative business endeavours it requires clear vision, drive, hard work, stamina and not settling for second best just because it’s quicker, easier and less disruptive to do so. With so much change this year and tough economic times, they’ve shown amazing resilience and drive throughout the year, and now from January we have the creative leadership to help reward that dedication.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

I’m sure like a lot of agencies, managing the pressure of a third year of economic crisis inflicted upon you by factors out of your control is not easy and it’s hard to get people to ‘go again’. And certainly not easy trying to help people improve their mental wellbeing in the process. This time around there’s genuine impact on managing sky rocketing costs at home for our staff. We’ve recently launched our 10-point plan to help our staff through this period. No agency can wave a magic wand, but we’ve got some meaningful ways to help all team members get through the tough economic times.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

Accelerated growth despite the economic downturn. Independent agency success fortunately is not beholden to economic trends. Our proposition of Brand Building in the Age of Performance has never been more relevant for clients and by being creatively disruptive with it, we’ll find growth in all sorts of places.

And it’s our creative product that will be at the forefront of that growth and I’m super excited about what the new leadership can bring. We may be 10 years old this year, but Jan 1st does really feel like a new Day 1.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I think in general I’d love for industry commentators to start talking the whole industry up a lot more. There are so many exciting, creative, fast growth parts of our industry even if it’s not in agencies that were the growth machines of yester decade. If we started to hero and support the broader talent that are driving the growth in the industry at large, there would be a very different story to get behind. You’d see this industry being driven by entrepreneurial, diverse, creative talent that don’t need wider industry recognition to be successful but imagine what could happen if they got a little more airtime.