Atomic On Why 'Frustration' At The State Of Paid Media Led To Launch Of Performance Marketing Arm

Creative Salon: What has led you to create Atomic Altitude and why is now the right time to launch a specialist media division?

James Shepherd: This is a result of frustration. Frustration at the state of paid media and the way most media agencies approach it. We wanted to create something better.

In the past decade, paid media has experienced a race to the bottom. Media tactics that prioritize price over everything, data availability and use changes, and Facebook and Google dominating ad spend and data collection.

In media, it's almost always about price, quantity, CPM, and impressions. It's always short-term, cost-focused, and rarely about how media will deliver value to brands ... campaigns don't evolve because of this. They rarely focus on long-term growth. With deterministic targeting and the cookie, consumers are stalked around the web and bombarded with ads, rather than targeted effective through the funnel comms. Just because I bought a dehumidifier once, it doesn’t mean I plan to buy them every week for the rest of my life, but those are the ads I’ll see! It’s so lazy.

Media effectiveness is not measured adequately. There’s disparity in metrics for success at different stages of the funnel. Attention isn’t paid to growth or performance throughout the full funnel, and there’s a laziness to upper funnel, which never links back to true value like LTV or CAC. And this detachment leads to so much wasted spend and lost opportunity for brands. To deliver growth and value it’s so important to understand the true value of your media investment, measured in parity rather than vanity metrics and unfairly attributed models.

Nevertheless, the biggest change in media in 10 years has been the dominance of Meta and Google. It presents advertisers with three problems - over competition, limited data visibility, and low media value. Increasing accessibility of advertising has led to more competition. More brands competing for attention in the same place. Their attribution models are biased to drive more spend to their platforms, which is where most spend occurs online. A recent Comscore study found that consumers spend approximately one third of their online time on Google and Meta properties, while they capture almost two thirds of online spend. This disparity causes a media value problem, and the increased cost is borne by the advertiser.

Every brand who invests in paid media online will have felt some or all of this pain. The problem is that most media agencies can’t adapt fast enough to help brands navigate this mess. And it's hard for them to change. This is why we created Atomic Altitude.

CS: How do you think creativity can boost media performance and vice versa?

Shepherd: There is a problem with how creative is used in digital media. Everyone has experienced how advertising can ruin your experience online, particularly on mobile. It turns consumers off, makes them use ad blockers and gives rise to phrases like banner blindness, where people unconsciously tune out from adverts on the website they’re viewing. It damages brands! Ads can be good, provide value to consumers, and keep the web free.

However, we see poor ad formats, unsuitability to channel, unsuitability audience and, most crucially, unsuitability to role. This impacts media performance, but far far worse, it damages brand perception in market. It’s often the first consumer touchpoint for a brand, yet so little attention is paid to doing it right. We put creative at the heart of performance. Creative is the most important performance driver at our disposal, yet it’s also often the most undervalued and underused. Every single creative in our campaigns is delivered with purpose and plays a key role in delivering growth. In terms of how performance can influence creative; the shelf life of an effective ad is so short online. Good performance marketing, with a robust measurement framework in place, helps us quickly understand what’s effective and what’s not.